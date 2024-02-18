Policybazaar is entering the reinsurance business.

The online insurance marketplace said the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) granted it an upgraded licence of a 'composite insurance broker', enabling it to enter the reinsurance business.

﻿Policybazaar﻿ says the new approval will help it deepen its stronghold on insurance products in the country.

In other news, Freshworks has decided to cancel Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Girish Mathrubootham’s performance-based stock unit award of 60 lakh shares owing to stock price hurdles, the SaaS firm said in an SEC filing on Saturday.

And, the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite, aboard a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rocket, took off from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday. The satellite aims to augment the study of the Earth's surface and oceanic observations.

Speaking of satellites, here’s a deep dive into the current space race to the Moon.

Did you know that ISRO plans to send astronauts to the lunar surface by 2040?

Navigating love languages in modern dating

VFX company DNEG’s Oscar ambitions

Digii Founder Hemant Sahal on NEP 2020

Here’s your trivia for today: What is the study of the atmosphere called?

Culture

While wine, dining, and a whole lot of mush may be key pieces of the relationship puzzle, healthy coupledom relies on much more than romantic overtures—including understanding each other’s love languages.

According to Baptist pastor Gary Chapman, author of The 5 Love Languages, each person has five different ways of expressing and receiving love: words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts, acts of service, and physical touch.

Connection:

Understanding each other’s love languages can help strengthen relationships by enhancing communication between couples. It helps people express their affection and concern in a manner that resonates with their partner.

According to dating platform QuackQuack, 44% of its users have admitted to having a more lasting and happier relationship if they have similar love languages with their matches.

Akanksha Chandele, Delhi-based counselling psychologist and Director, I Am Wellbeing (Nairatmya Foundation), says millennials are a generation that believes more in unsaid gestures and expectations, while Gen Z is more vocal about their needs from a romantic partner.

Interview

The Black hole created by DNEG for Interstellar | Image: DNEG

UK-based visual effects and animation studio Double Negative, popularly known as DNEG, is behind films such as Interstellar, Inception, Dune, Oppenheimer, Bhramastra: Part One–Shiva, and Fighter. The company has so far won seven Oscars and hopes Oppenheimer will help it win its eighth.

DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra provides insights about industry trends, Oscars expectations, and what’s in store for the studio.

Spectacular:

DNEG will work on VFX in Director Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated film, Ramayana.

For Interstellar, DNEG’s technology teams went to work with an astrophysicist (Krip Thorne), to decode all the scientific formulas, and present the wormhole as realistically as possible.

Some of the studio’s upcoming projects are Rings of Power: Season Two, Dune: Two, and another Fast movie (from the Fast and Furious series), Malhotra says.

Podcast

Digii (formerly CollPoll) is a mobile-first, AI-powered SaaS platform for the digital transformation of universities and educational institutions. It works with 160+ top educational institutions across the country, servicing over 2 lakh students.

In the latest episode of Prime Ventures Partners Podcast, Hemant Sahal, Founder and CEO of Digii, talks about his startup and the impact of the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP).

Building blocks:

Digii started as ‘CollPoll’, an abbreviation for ‘collaboration and polling’. It was built as a platform for educational institutions on the lines of WhatsApp to induce better communication and use technology to simplify manual tasks.

Sahal believes that NEP is broad and also a bit abstract, which provides room for institutions to come up with ideas for execution.

The founder says the latest education policy provides flexibility to students as they can now access interdisciplinary education. For example, a student can study mechanical engineering along with life sciences.

News & updates

Money talks: SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son is seeking as much as $100 billion to bankroll a chip venture to compete with Nvidia Corp. and supply semiconductors essential for AI, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

Amazon.com has joined rocket maker SpaceX and grocery chain Trader Joe's in claiming that a U.S. labour agency's in-house enforcement proceedings violate the U.S. Constitution, as the retail giant faces scores of cases claiming it interfered with workers' rights to organise.

Japan has successfully launched its flagship H3 space rocket, a year after its maiden attempt failed. The H3 left the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan at 9:22 a.m. local time on Saturday, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said in a statement.

What is the study of the atmosphere called?

Answer: Meteorology

