Fostering inclusivity: HR's role in cultivating a diverse workplace culture

In today's ever-evolving professional hybrid intergenerational world, the cultivation of a diverse and inclusive workplace culture has become a crucial objective for businesses globally. At the forefront of this transformative journey is the Human Resources (HR) department, recognising that diversity is not merely a checkbox but a powerful catalyst for innovation, creativity, and sustainable organisational growth.

The power of DEIB

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) in the workplace is not just a buzzword; it is a promising roadmap or a guide on how we collaborate and thrive together. Beyond the surface of having diverse teams, it is about treating every individual fairly, ensuring that all voices are heard. This strategy produces a beneficial ripple effect that permeates the entire organisation by encouraging creativity and teamwork leading to sustained wholistic productivity.





Our recent research report highlights the impact of a robust DEIB strategy. Building DEIB can lead to a 4.3x increase in employees' perception of their employer as a great place to work. It's important to create an environment where everyone, irrespective of background, feels respected and appreciated rather than just achieving targets.

Unveiling the gaps in representation

A glaring reality emerges when we delve into the workforce's composition. While 28% belong to historically excluded groups (HEGs), the majority are women, with only a meager 3% representation from other HEGs. This stark contrast emphasises the need for a deliberate and inclusive effort to bridge these gaps and create a workplace that truly mirrors the rich diversity of society.





A 'for all' experience

Prioritising a For All™ experience, where every employee enjoys a uniformly positive work environment, irrespective of their role or identity, yields significant benefits. This approach results in a 14% increase in employee perceptions regarding professional and leadership development, as well as their involvement in decision-making processes. It underlines how crucial it is to establish an inclusive culture where everyone has an equal chance to develop, learn, and contribute.

The rise of women: Rewriting the narrative

Women are rewriting the narrative in today's professional landscape. Breaking stereotypes, they venture into traditionally male-dominated domains such as aviation, engineering, and information technology, redefining occupational paradigms.





Outpacing men in educational attainment, women compel employers to recognise and cherish their abundant talent and skills. They emerge as a vital economic resource, expanding the talent pool and addressing skills shortages effectively.

DEIB: A holistic approach

Diversity without equity, inclusion, and belonging is like having a team but failing to leverage their collective potential, resulting in missed opportunities. Equity without inclusion and belonging ensures equal access but neglects to create an environment where everyone feels welcome and valued.





Inclusion without belonging is just a foundation that lacks the framework for sustainable business growth and competitiveness. Belonging, the pinnacle of DEIB, means everyone feels valued and accepted and is an integral part of the organisational culture, regardless of their background.

HR's role in cultivating diversity





In this transformative journey towards a diverse and inclusive workplace culture, HR emerges as a strategic partner. Beyond administrative functions, HR plays a pivotal role in fostering an environment where DEIB thrives. It involves crafting policies that promote diversity, implementing equitable practices, fostering an inclusive workplace, and ensuring that every employee feels a sense of belonging.





HR professionals are not just enforcers of policies; they are architects of culture. By championing DEIB initiatives, HR sets the tone for the organisation's values and beliefs. This involves proactive recruitment strategies, unbiased talent development programs, and continuous education on unconscious biases. HR becomes the guiding force in creating an environment where diverse talents are not just welcomed but celebrated.





In conclusion, the journey towards a diverse and inclusive workplace culture is not a mere trend but a strategic imperative for sustainable organisational success. HR, as the torchbearer of this transformation, holds the key to unlocking the full potential of a diverse workforce. By prioritising DEIB, organisations pave the way for innovation, creativity, and a culture where every individual thrives. As we embrace the power of diversity, we embark on a journey towards a workplace that truly belongs to all.





By Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO, Great Place To Work® India.