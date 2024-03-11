From warehouse to customer: The logistics saga of D2C brands' sales clearance

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands have transformed the retail industry by avoiding traditional distribution channels and selling their merchandise straight to consumers online. This method has permitted these brands to set up a direct association with their clients, leading to increased brand loyalty and higher profit margins.

Sales clearance events, predominantly end-of-season sales, play a fundamental role for D2C brands in clearing out additional inventory and making room for new collections. These occasions not only aid in managing inventory levels but also generate enthusiasm among customers, driving sales and boosting brand visibility.

The Indian warehouse market has undergone noteworthy development, with a market size of Rs 1,248 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, IMARC Group forecasts the market to expand to Rs 2,271 billion by 2028, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% throughout the forecast period of 2023-2028.

This progress is credited to the intensifying demand for warehouse space driven by the upswing of ecommerce and the need for efficient logistics solutions in the country.

Understanding the D2C business model

D2C brands establish a direct relationship with their customers, granting better control over pricing, customer experience, and data insights. Henceforth, sales clearance is a calculated move to enhance revenue and maintain customer loyalty.

Overview of sales clearance in the D2C industry

Sales clearance in the D2C industry includes offering discounts on products to clear out left-behind stock from the season. This facilitates adjusting inventory levels, generating cash flow, and creating buzz around the brand.

End of season sales clearance

Fruitful end-of-season sales clearance needs careful planning and coordination across numerous teams within the D2C brand.

● Setting clear goals and objectives: Setting precise goals for the sales clearance, such as revenue targets, inventory reduction percentages, and customer engagement metrics, is important for measuring success.

● Assessing inventory levels and forecasting demand: Examining present inventory levels, classifying slow moving or deadstock items, and correctly estimating customer demand are critical steps in scheduling a successful sales clearance event.

● Collaborating with marketing and sales teams: Line up marketing efforts to create buzz about the sales clearance, working closely with the sales team to optimise pricing strategies, and ensuring seamless communication are key for a successful end-of-season event.

Inventory management strategies for D2C brands

Efficient inventory management is indispensable for D2C brands to diminish transportation costs and capitalise on profitability.

● Implementing just-in-time inventory practices: Accepting just-in-time inventory practices supports D2C brands in upholding ideal stock levels, reducing storage costs, and responding quickly to altering customer demands.

● Using data analytics for inventory optimisation: Leveraging data analytics tools to scrutinise historical sales data, check product performance, and classify trends can help D2C brands make learned decisions about inventory management.

● Streamlining order processing and fulfilment: Automating order handling, enhancing fulfilment workflows, and guaranteeing real-time inventory updates can help D2C brands fulfill orders quickly and accurately.

Leveraging technology for seamless logistics operations

In the fast-paced ecosphere of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, proficiency is key. Leveraging technology is key for smooth logistics operations during sales clearance events. Let's plunge into how technology plays a vital role in this process:

● Automating inventory tracking and management: Gone are the days of physical inventory tracking. D2C brands now depend on automated systems to track and manage inventory levels perfectly. This not only simplifies operations but also decreases errors and confirms that products are readily available.

● Implementing warehouse management systems (WMS): Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) have updated the way warehouses function. By executing WMS, D2C brands can optimise their warehouse procedures, increase inventory accuracy, and heighten order fulfillment efficiency, mainly during high-volume sales clearance periods.

● Using RFID and IoT for enhanced visibility: RFID and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies deliver real-time visibility into the transfer of products within the supply chain. By using RFID tags and IoT sensors, D2C brands can track inventory.

In conclusion, the positive performance of end-of-season sales clearance for D2C brands necessitates thorough planning, efficient logistics operations, and a focus on enhancing the overall customer experience.

By leveraging technology, optimising inventory management strategies, and implementing proactive communication channels, D2C brands can navigate the challenges of sales clearance while maximising profitability and customer satisfaction.

Continuous evaluation and learning from each clearance event will enable brands to refine their strategies and drive success in future sales clearances.

By Naveen Mathur, Chief Business Officer at logistics platform NimbusPost.