Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Electric Vehicle

Karnataka scraps e-bike taxi policy amid safety and misuse concerns

The Karnataka government said that the reason behind its decision to ban e-bike taxis was that companies were employing whiteboard, non-commercial vehicles.

Aparajita Saxena871 Stories
Karnataka scraps e-bike taxi policy amid safety and misuse concerns

Friday March 08, 2024,

2 min Read

The Karnataka government has decided to withdraw the electric bike taxi scheme, citing gross misuse and safety concerns, particularly regarding women.

The state transport department said that non-transport bikes—i.e., e-bikes only meant for personal usage, not commercial—were used to ferry passengers, which was leading to clashes with auto and cab drivers.

A report from a committee led by Maheshwar Rao M, Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corp Ltd (BMRCL), added that the e-bike taxi scheme, launched by the Karnataka government in July 2021, had also failed to receive traction over the last three years.

﻿Rapido﻿, a bike taxi service provider, said the notification does not affect it in any way or pertain to its operations since it does not operate e-bikes.

"The notification issued by the state government does not pertain to Rapido's bike taxi operations within the State of Karnataka and Rapido will continue to operate and serve both its customers and captains in the State of Karnataka without any disruptions," a company statement read.

Also Read
From bicycle parts to e-bikes and conversion kits, here’s the story of Geekay Bikes

﻿Ola﻿, in January, had announced its plan to offer electric two-wheeler rides on its ride-hailing platform to cater to those looking for cheaper rides.

The latest diktat from the Karnataka government is likely to throw a wrench in the company's plan to capture half a billion rides by e-bike taxis by 2024-end.

Ola did not comment on the development.

﻿Uber﻿, whose CEO Dara Khusrowshahi was touring India last month, has also been hoping to expand its e-bike taxi offering. In May last year, it teamed up with Zypp Electric to launch 10,000 EV two-wheelers.

The Karnataka Transport Department has been cracking down on app-based cab aggregators recently to standardise fares and make rides more affordable to the state's inhabitants.

In February, the department announced a new fare structure based on the category of the taxi.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

Business Model of Zudio: How did it crack the code of fast fashion in India?

3

AI Gen

Win $10K in Siggi's Digital Detox Challenge: Ditch Your Phone for a Month

4

AI Gen

Understanding the Science Behind the Paper Tablet: reMarkable's Disruptive Innovation

5

AI Gen

Toyota's 1:6:90 Rule: Why It’s Not Wasting Lithium on EVs