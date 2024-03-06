Motovolt Launches MUSe: India's First Multi-Utility e-Scooter With German Technology

Motovolt Mobility Pvt Ltd, a trailblazer in the Indian electric two-wheeler industry, has set a new standard with the unveiling of the Motovolt M7, India's first Multi-Utility e-Scooter (MUSe) with German technology. The M7 represents Motovolt's foray into the high-speed electric scooter segment, promising to redefine urban commuting with a focus on safety, quality, comfort, and sustainability.

German Engineering Meets Indian Aspirations

The Motovolt M7 is not just another electric scooter; it's a blend of advanced German engineering and the aspirations of a billion Indians. With a dedication to sustainability, the M7 reduces plastic usage by utilising a blend of efficient metals in its construction. The design is modular, offering enhanced convenience for travel, including a carefully crafted rear section designed for easy load carrying.

Power and Performance

At the heart of the M7 is its robust 3kWh battery unit, featuring advanced LFP cell chemistry that ensures durability and safety with over 1000 charge cycles. Encased in aluminium to adhere to AIS 156 standards (IP67), this battery is not only fireproof but also waterproof. With a range of 166 km in IDC mode (ARAI certified), the M7L variant offers a single battery with the option to upgrade to a dual system, all managed by a sophisticated battery control system.

Seamless Battery Swapping with Swobbee

Motovolt has partnered with Swobbee, a European leader in battery-swapping technology, to provide seamless battery swapping capabilities at multiple locations across the country. This partnership aligns with Motovolt's vision of integrating Swobbee's platform more comprehensively, ensuring convenience for M7 riders wherever they go.

Technology and Connectivity

The M7 isn't just about power; it's also smart. Equipped with a sophisticated telematics system accessible through the Motovolt app, riders can enjoy features such as real-time location tracking, historical ride data, over-the-air software updates, and predictive analytics for proactive performance management. This system also sends service reminders and monitors vehicle health for timely maintenance, making it a comprehensive solution for businesses looking to streamline fleet management.

A Vision for the Future

Speaking about the Motovolt M7, Mr Tushar Choudhary, Founder & CEO of Motovolt Mobility, expressed his vision, “At Motovolt, our mission is to provide an efficient and sustainable commuting alternative. The M7, Made in India and Made for India, integrates advanced features for a personalised and connected experience. By addressing urban mobility challenges, we aim to enhance quality of life and contribute to a cleaner environment."

Aesthetic and Customisation

Motovolt's MUSe offers riders six vibrant color choices: Lightning Grey, Galaxy Red, Blue Jay, Dove White, Canary Yellow, and Puma Black. Beyond aesthetics, the M7 promises maximum vehicle uptime, lower total cost of ownership, extended range, and easy access to spare parts, ensuring hassle-free and cost-effective ownership.

Availability and Booking

After its debut in West Bengal & Orissa, the Motovolt M7 will be introduced in other major cities in a phased manner. The introductory offer price for the M7 is set at Rs 1,22,000/-, with an initial booking amount of Rs 999/-. Bookings are now open through the Motovolt website (https://www.motovolt.co/), heralding a new era in sustainable urban transportation.

About Motovolt Mobility Pvt Ltd

Founded in 2019 by Tushar Choudhary, Motovolt emerges as a leader in EV innovation from Kolkata, known for its proprietary e-bike technology tailored to Indian conditions. With a series of electric cycles and e-mopeds, Motovolt has revolutionised urban mobility, deploying over 20,000 vehicles to date. This has collectively offset 1.42 lakh kg of carbon emissions, significantly impacting the environment positively while improving the livelihoods of numerous delivery personnel. The introduction of the M7 scooter solidifies Motovolt's position within India's dynamic EV market.

The Motovolt M7 is not just an electric scooter; it's a statement of innovation, sustainability, and a commitment to a greener future. As Motovolt continues to push boundaries, the M7 stands as a testament to their dedication to providing efficient and sustainable mobility solutions for India and beyond.