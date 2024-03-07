Menu
OYO parent Oravel Stays to launch self-operated premium hotels under Palette brand

Press Trust of India402 Stories
Thursday March 07, 2024,

2 min Read

Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent company of travel-tech firm OYO, on Thursday announced its plans to launch self-operated premium hotels under the Palette brand, beginning with Morbi in Gujarat.

As part of a pilot programme, Oravel Stays had earlier launched Palette with 10 hotels in cities, including Jaipur, Hyderabad, Digha, Mumbai, Chennai, Manesar, and Bengaluru.

"To ensure enhanced guest experience and service delivery, the company will take direct operational control of select Palette hotels in high-growth and promising locations. Oravel Stays intends to open 12 additional self-operated Palette hotels by the end of the year," it stated.

Further, it said the 48-room premium hotel in Morbi aims to cater to the rising demand for premium accommodation amidst the region's booming economic scene.

"With its booming economic scene and growing business opportunities, Morbi is an important market for us. We aim to provide business travellers with a premium hospitality experience and look forward to contributing to the growth story of Morbi," Aditya Sharma, Business Head, Oravel Stays Private Ltd, said.

Morbi, known as India's ceramic capital, is a key economic hub in Gujarat. The district is home to over 800 tile factories, accounting for 90% of India's tile production, with an annual turnover of about Rs 50,000 crore.

With a focus on attracting investments and boosting infrastructure, the Gujarat government has prioritised the development of the ceramics sector. A 425-hectare ceramics park is expected to be operational within the next six months, positioning the district for exponential growth.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

