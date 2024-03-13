Menu
Funding

Sugar.fit secures additional $5M in Series A funding led by B Capital

Sugar.fit will use the fresh capital to enhance its technology stack and product range, increase brand presence, and accelerate research and development in diabetes management.

Sugar.fit secures additional $5M in Series A funding led by B Capital

Wednesday March 13, 2024,

2 min Read

Healthtech startup Sugar.fit has secured an additional $5 million in Series A funding led by B Capital, bringing the total funding raised in the round to $16 million.

Existing investors MassMutual Ventures, Tanglin Venture Partners, Endiya Partners, and Cure.Fit also participated in the round.

The startup will use the fresh capital to enhance Sugar.fit's technology stack and product range, increase brand presence, and accelerate research and development in diabetes management.

"India faces the challenge of managing a dual disease burden, marked by the increasing prevalence of chronic care conditions, notably diabetes. Despite significant investments in healthcare, we continue to grapple with the enduring challenges of access, affordability, and quality, known as the 'Iron Triangle'," said Karan Mohla, General Partner at B Capital.

"Sugar.fit is dedicated to fostering sustainable healthcare outcomes, supported by a comprehensive approach to distribution across multiple channels and outstanding growth metrics. We are genuinely enthusiastic about the company's journey ahead and its ambitious vision to establish India's premier integrated chronic healthcare platform", he added.

Established in 2021, by Madan Somasundaram and Shivtosh Kumar and with an omnichannel presence in Bangalore and seven state-of-the-art diabetes clinics, Sugar.fit combines tech and human intervention to help sugar patients monitor and manage glucose levels.

Last October, Sugar.fit raised $11 million in a Series A funding round led by ﻿MassMutual Ventures﻿, with participation from existing investors.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

