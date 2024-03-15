Swiggy to integrate InsanelyGood with quick commerce offering Instamart

On-demand convenience firm Swiggy is working on merging its premium grocery service InsanelyGood with its quick commerce vertical Instamart, months after integrating the service into the Swiggy app.

The Sriharsha Majety-led platform rebranded its morning grocery delivery service Supr Daily to InsanelyGood in March last year, aiming to restart the service in a pilot in Bengaluru.

The integration will enable users to order premium groceries on Instamart, which typically offers fast-moving goods, and will be done through a separate entry point on Instamart.

“We will have to pause InsanelyGood operations for some time. We will be available at an Instamart store near you super soon!” a notification on the Swiggy app said.

In response to YourStory’s query, Swiggy’s spokesperson said, “InsanelyGood focuses on high quality assortment of groceries and has seen a tremendous amount of consumer love. Given the great traction, we plan on scaling this up to the entirety of Bangalore and will do this as a separate entry point on Swiggy Instamart.”

The food delivery major had rolled back operations of the subscription-based SuprDaily service in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune in May 2022 as it struggled to contain losses and expressed its intention to work towards "a clear path to profitability." Supr Daily continued to operate only in Bengaluru.

"As a part of the restructuring, Supr Daily will suspend operations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. We have a detailed transition and closure plan in place to make it less painful for our users as well as brand and vendor partners. We will continue to serve users in Bangalore and double down on our efforts here," Swiggy had said in a blog post at the time.

Swiggy had acquired Supr Daily in 2018 and brought it under the company as a separate unit in September 2021, placing it in direct competition with Tata-owned Bigbasket, Reliance-owned Milkbasket, Dunzo Daily, Amazon Fresh, and Country Delight.