Zomato green delivery partners will no longer wear different uniforms to distinguish them from the regular partners after safety concerns were raised, Deepinder Goyal said on Wednesday.

Goyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato, said the food delivery company's delivery fleet personnel will continue to wear their trademark red uniform, instead of the green originally designed for the new vegetarian food delivery service, Pure Veg Mode.

"While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders — both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red," Goyal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Update on our pure veg fleet —



While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders — both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will… — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 20, 2024

The development comes a day after the Gurugram-headquartered company launched the 'Pure Veg Mode' service to deliver from restaurants that serve only pure vegetarian food in India and detailed its features, including delivery partners wearing a green uniform and carrying food in a green delivery box.

Goyal on Wednesday clarified that the fleet for vegetarian orders will not be identifiable on the ground. However, the app will show that veg orders will be served by the veg-only fleet, he added.

This, he said, will ensure that Zomato's red uniform delivery partners are not incorrectly associated with non-veg food and blocked by any RWAs or societies "during any special days".

"Our rider’s physical safety is of paramount importance to us," Goyal added.

"We now realise that even some of our customers could get into trouble with their landlords, and that would not be a nice thing if that happened because of us," he said.

On Tuesday, Goyal said Zomato decided to launch the service in response to feedback from vegetarians nationwide. However, this move was met with criticism online.