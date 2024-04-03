"The difference between two equally talented teams or two equally capable teams is the culture and the leadership. And there is nothing which impacts performance more than the culture. And there is nothing which impacts culture more than the leadership," Avnish Sabharwal, Managing Director – Accenture Ventures & Open Innovation, Accenture in India, remarked during his session at SheSparks 2024.

This insight captures the essence of effective leadership and its undeniable influence on cultivating a thriving organisational culture, especially in the realm of supporting women entrepreneurs to reach their full potential.

At SheSparks 2024, Sabharwal shared his invaluable perspectives on the challenges and triumphs encountered by women entrepreneurs in India's dynamic startup ecosystem. His dialogue illuminated the critical barriers to women-led business ventures and proposed actionable strategies to foster a more inclusive and supportive environment.

Addressing the gender disparity in entrepreneurship

The discussion began with Sabharwal addressing the critical issue of gender disparity in the startup ecosystem. He pointed out that, despite women entrepreneurs proving to be highly efficient in capital utilisation, they receive less than 1% of Indian venture capital funding.

This discrepancy is not just a funding issue but also a matter of limited role models, networking challenges, and sector-specific biases that deter women's full participation in industries traditionally dominated by men.

Empowering women entrepreneurs through Accenture Ventures

In his conversation, Sabharwal highlighted two flagship programmes of Accenture designed to empower entrepreneurs: one focused specifically on women, called the Women Founders Program and the other which is open for all called the Open Innovation Program which has also resonated well with women. The Women Founders Program, aimed specifically at women engaged in deeptech, deep science, enterprise SaaS, and climate tech, offers a comprehensive suite of support services. This includes access to capital, opportunities to test and validate their products through proof-of-concept (POC) projects, and personalised leadership coaching to help navigate the complexities of scaling a sustainable business. He described this initiative as a cornerstone of Accenture Ventures' commitment to fostering a more diverse and innovative startup landscape. The third edition of the Women Founder Program is live now, accepting applications till April 7. Click here to apply.

The Open Innovation Program, on the other hand, caters to more mature startups, offering avenues to scale operations and achieve global reach. Participants gain access to Accenture's extensive network of Fortune 500 clients, opening doors to unparalleled growth opportunities. This programme underscores the importance of not just starting but also sustaining and expanding a business in the competitive global market.

Leadership advice for aspiring women entrepreneurs

"Trust yourself, be your authentic best," Sabharwal advised aspiring women entrepreneurs. He highlighted the importance of self-belief, authenticity, mentorship, continuous learning, and leveraging technologies like Generative AI to stay ahead in the fast-evolving business landscape. His advice underscores the need for women in leadership to embrace their unique strengths and persistently seek growth and support.

On the crucial aspect of talent management, he suggested creating a conducive and flexible work environment, offering learning opportunities, and conveying a compelling vision and mission to attract and retain top talent.

“You have to act both with empathy and assertiveness,” he stated, emphasising the balance between understanding team needs and maintaining clear business objectives.

Finally, Sabharwal spoke on the importance of leadership in aligning teams with a shared cause or vision. He stressed the value of vulnerability and storytelling in leadership, noting, "A vulnerable leader goes a long way in getting your team rallied behind the purpose and the cause." His insights into leadership underscore the transformative power of authentic, competent, and integrity-driven leadership in building a culture that fosters innovation and inclusivity.

Sabharwal's session at SheSparks 2024 provided a comprehensive overview of the challenges and opportunities for women entrepreneurs in India. By highlighting the importance of leadership, mentorship, continuous learning, and supportive networks, he offered valuable guidance for aspiring and established women entrepreneurs alike.

His insights serve as a beacon for those navigating the complexities of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, reinforcing the idea that with the right support and strategies, women can lead businesses with grace and grit to achieve remarkable success.