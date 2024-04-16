Samsung has overtaken Apple to become the largest smartphone maker, as shipments for iPhones dropped about 10% in the first quarter of 2024.

According to the data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Samsung grabbed the first position with 20.8% market share, whereas the iPhone maker secured the second spot with 17.3% market share

Xiaomi, one of China's top smartphone makers, occupied the third position with a market share of 14.1% during the first quarter. Meanwhile, the global smartphone shipments increased 7.8% to 289.4 million units during January-March.

As per the report, Apple shipped 50.1 million iPhones in the first quarter compared to the 55.4 million units it shipped same period last year. The report added that Apple's smartphone market share in China also saw a decline of 2.1% in the final quarter of 2023 from a year earlier.

The dip in sales comes despite after Apple registered a strong performance in the December quarter when it overtook Samsung as the world's No.1 smartphone maker. The report said that Chinese brands such as Huawei gaining market share is considered a plausible reason for the decline.

At the beginning of 2024, Samsung also launched its latest flagship smartphone, Galaxy S24, and shipped over 60 million phones during the period.

The global sales of Galaxy S24 smartphones jumped 8% compared to last year's Galaxy S23 series during their first three weeks of availability, data provider Counterpoint previously said.