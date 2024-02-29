Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) has inaugurated a new R&D facility in Bengaluru, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The Bengaluru office will hire over 700 individuals, including fresh graduates and experienced professionals, across various teams.

"It is an exciting moment for us as the new facility in Bengaluru embodies our commitment to expanding our footprint in India and enabling a vibrant environment for our exceptional team members," said Balajee Sowrirajan, EVP and MD at Samsung Semiconductor India Research.

"This new hub reinforces SSIR's standing as a crucial player in Samsung Semiconductor’s global innovation ecosystem as we open the doors to new opportunities" Sowrirajan added.

The new office, located at Bagmane Capital Tech Park in Angkor-West, spans 1,60,000 square feet and can host around 1,600 professionals. Additionally, the campus includes over 60 state-of-the-art meeting rooms, a fully equipped cafeteria, medical facilities, and recreational areas.

Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) is a part of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., focusing on providing component solutions with technologies in System LSI, Memory, and Foundry in the Asia Pacific region.

It works on cutting-edge technologies such as Foundation IP Design, Serial Interfaces, Multimedia IPs, Mobile SoCs, Storage Solutions, 4G/5G solutions, Neural processors, AI/ML, etc.