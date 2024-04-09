Sensitive personal identification details, including names, addresses, contact numbers, and email IDs, belonging to 7.5 million users of boAt's products have been leaked in a massive data breach, several media sources reported on Tuesday.

A hacker called ShopifyGUY allegedly broke into ﻿boAt Lifestyle﻿'s systems to steal two gigabytes of data to sell it on the dark web, the reports added.

Personal identification information obtained in data breaches can be used for several malicious purposes, from identity theft, opening fraudulent bank accounts, applying for loans or phishing attacks for financial gains.

boAt said it is aware of the incident and is currently investigating it.

"boAt is aware of recent claims regarding a potential data leak involving customer information. We take these claims seriously and have immediately launched a comprehensive investigation," the company said in a press statement.

"At boAt, safeguarding customer data is our top priority," it added.

IPO-bound boAt reported a loss of Rs 129.4 crore in FY23 burdened by business development and advertising costs, including servicing warranty claims.

However, it recorded its best-ever revenue for the fiscal year at Rs 3,377 crore. The quantum of revenue increase from FY22 was smaller at 18% than the average of 133% it earned over the last three financial years.