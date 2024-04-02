Artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating the pace of change in the workplace, with GenAI redefining not only what work entails but also how workers perceive it.

At SheSparks 2024, Lakshmi Chandrasekharan, Managing Director – Lead of Human Resources at Accenture in India, led a thought-provoking session titled ‘GenAI: Work Workforce Worker’ to explore the profound implications of GenAI and how organisations must adapt to its transformative potential.

Chandrasekharan began the discussion by asserting that GenAI is not just a hyped buzzword, but an undeniable reality that is reshaping industries around the globe. Similar to historical revolutions in agriculture and industry, she emphasised that GenAI represents a period of unprecedented economic uplift and transformation. `

Unlike previous technological advancements, GenAI democratises work processes, enabling individuals at all levels to improve and reinvent their processes. This democratisation fosters a more human-centred approach to work, whereby each worker becomes a catalyst for innovation and creativity.

Taking off from Accenture's GenAI: Worker Workforce Worker report, Chandrasekharan discussed the multifaceted effects of Gen AI. Fortune Business Insights projects that the global market for AI is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2029, which demonstrates the tremendous economic potential of this emerging technology. Several industries are already experiencing tangible benefits from integrating AI into their workflows, ranging from financial services to consumer goods.

Chandrasekharan explained how companies use AI-driven solutions to reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and streamline operations. This not only enhances customer value but also promotes the growth and agility of an organisation.

Navigating the transition

Shifting the focus to the practical aspects of implementing GenAI in organisations, she engaged with the audience and probed their readiness to embrace the next generation of AI. Despite the optimism, there was an acknowledgement that further insights and preparation were needed.

Chandrasekharan also examined the intersection of talent and technology by using GenAI to reimagine work. Sharing examples from Accenture's journey, she demonstrated how GenAI can enhance existing business processes in a transformative way. With chatbots revolutionising HR processes and AI-driven solutions improving the quality of feedback, organisations are leveraging GenAI to improve operations and empower their employees. “Last year, we embarked on a journey of augmenting it to generative AI. Our system is now able to respond to tougher questions with as much as 80% accuracy and empathy,” she said.

However, the transition is not without challenges. Chandrasekharan said organisations must address the pervasive trust deficit surrounding AI adoption. “Two-thirds of the CEOs we interviewed confess that they do not feel prepared to lead this change,” she said.

Addressing challenges and building trust

Despite the optimism surrounding GenAI, Chandrasekharan emphasised the need for organisations to address critical challenges. There is a substantial trust deficit surrounding AI adoption, with workers expressing concerns about increased stress and job security. She called for “bold leadership and a concerted effort to bridge the perception gap between leaders and employees”.

She underscored the importance of skilling and upskilling initiatives tailored to women in the context of gender equality and artificial intelligence. In light of alarming statistics regarding gender representation in AI, she urged organisations to develop inclusive ecosystems that empower women in AI leadership roles and promote responsible AI practices.

The leader also stressed the importance of organisations bridging the perception gap between leaders and employees. “If we don't address this now, it is going to come in the way of leveraging the benefits of generative AI.”

Chandrasekharan’s concluding remarks highlighted the transformative power of GenAI and emphasised the importance of leaders embracing AI as a catalyst for positive change. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and prioritising human-centric innovation, organisations can not only thrive in the digital age but also create a more inclusive and sustainable future for everyone.