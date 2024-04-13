Essence and exploration - 21 artists depict 9 emotions in the exhibition ‘The Pollen Waits on Tiptoe’

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 760 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath recently hosted the exhibition titled The Pollen Waits on Tiptoe, exploring the wide spectrum of human emotions. It was curated by Manasa Raj, while Chaitra Puthran was the exhibition coordinator.

The theme is inspired by Navarasa or the nine Bhavas (emotions). The name of the exhibition is drawn from the title of a translated book of 26 Kannada poems by renowned poet Dattatreya Ramachandra Bendre, translated into English by Madhav Ajjampur.

“Pollen, like emotions, are fragile but life-bearing and keeps one’s world alive and thriving,” curator Manasa Raj tells YourStory.

The exhibition features the works of 21 artists who explore these emotions across genres and disciplines. They include paintings, installations, multi-media works, design, and poetry.

“Art to me is a medium of learning and leisure. It is a universal language that transcends boundaries. It can serve aesthetic purposes as well as intellectual,” Raj describes.

As an independent professional based in Bengaluru, her career spans over ten years of experimental and reflective curation that are often socially engaging.

“Artworks speak of the times we live in–politically, socially, and environmentally,” she adds. Her work seeks to merge the worlds of contemporary art with the vernacular, exploring tradition and complexity.

“I believe in pushing boundaries beyond walls to exhibit in public spaces and make art more accessible to a larger audience,” Raj affirms. Her exhibitions have been featured in venues from Bengaluru to Bhubaneshwar; this show is her largest so far.

The artist lineup, some of whose works are featured in this photo essay, includes Heena Puri, Marissa Miranda, Shivaprasad KT, Preksha Tater, Sukaanya Garg, Amrita Nambiar-Olie, Anavi Mullick, Vishal Kavatekar, Venugopal VG, Koyal Raheja, Pradeep Kumar DM, and Reemy.

“Art can make you wonder and question certain realities, or transport you into a different realm through artistic imagination. Art is a channel through which ideas and stories are told visually,” Raj explains.

As trends in Indian art, she points to the increasing intersection between art, design and craft. “Experimental, tactile and immersive art are other trends, as well as the blend between contemporary references and traditional forms,” she observes.

“Art around sustainability is another trend that doesn’t seem to be fading out anytime soon,” Raj adds.

She is pleased with the reactions to the exhibition. Some of the best compliments she received mention that the exhibition felt like a “mini biennale,” and was on par with exhibitions in art hubs like Delhi and Mumbai.

“It really made the whole effort totally worth it. Most viewers were delighted to see such diverse and interdisciplinary works, including drawings, print, cyanotype, photographs, ceramics, and textile,” she proudly says.

She also offers tips for aspiring artists. “It is important to be keenly aware of your environment and draw inspiration from your personal stories or refer back to your roots and journey,” she says.

“Translate all of this into a distinctive language to create your own unique visual vocabulary,” Raj signs off.

