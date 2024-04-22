Flipkart Ventures, the investment arm of the ecommerce company, has invited applications for the third cohort of its accelerator programme—Flipkart Leap Ahead (FLA).

Early-stage tech startups can submit their applications from April 22 to May 26, 2024. Flipkart Ventures said selected companies that leverage GenAI in their core solutions across sectors will receive equity investments between $200,000 and $500,000.

According to a statement, after the investment, the selected startups will undergo a two-month mentorship programme from industry veterans, operators, and founders. The schedule will culminate in a demo day when startups showcase their progress, and plans to potential investors to secure additional funding for their expansion.

“We believe in empowering budding entrepreneurs by equipping them with the necessary tools and resources for growth. The 'Flipkart Leap Ahead' program under Flipkart Ventures underscores this mission by providing selected startups with substantial financial investment and, more importantly, opportunities for invaluable mentorship. To drive their growth, we look forward to ushering in the next generation of innovation," Lubna Ahmed, Head of Flipkart Ventures, said.

Flipkart Ventures has funded over 15 startups across sectors like deeptech, fintech, healthtech, generative AI, and climate and sustainability in its previous two cohorts. Notable startups in these cohorts include the likes of RightBot, Tune.ai, LivWell, FlexifyMe, and Dopplr. Tech startups working in the fields of mobility, logistics, SaaS, and B2B marketplaces also participated in the cohorts.