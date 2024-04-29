Tech giant ﻿Google﻿has reportedly laid off several of its employees over the last few weeks. The California-headquartered company has also terminated its entire Python team, citing cost-saving measures, according to media reports.

A former Google Python team member confirmed in a post on Social.coop on Mastodon.

“It's a tough day when everyone you work with directly, including your manager, is laid off -- excuse me, "had their roles reduced", and you're asked to onboard their replacements, people told to take those very same roles just in a different country who are not any happier about it. (It's almost like capitalism isn't actually good and you shouldn't want to live in the US.),” read the post.

Media reports suggest that Google aims to cut company expenses by hiring less expensive labour from locations outside the United States.

“The new ones are in Munich, so they have a works council. The right people there have been notified. Right now I'm trying to not burn any bridges while I figure out what I can do for the old team,” the Google employee responded to a comment on the same post on Mastodon.

The Python team in the United States reportedly consisted of fewer than 10 members tasked with overseeing a significant portion of the Python ecosystem at Google. Their responsibilities would include maintaining a stable version of Python within the company, updating numerous third-party packages, and developing a typechecker.

On the other hand, Business Insider recently revealed Google laying off employees within its real estate and finance departments. The affected finance teams include Google's treasury, business services, and revenue cash operations.

As per the report, Ruth Porat, Google's finance chief, communicated to staff via email that the restructuring efforts involve expanding growth operations to Bangalore, Mexico City, and Dublin.