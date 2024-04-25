PhonPe's ONDC marketplace Pincode will stop delivering clothes, accessories, electronics and groceries and instead shift focus entirely on food deliveries and unreserved ticket booking, Economic Times reports.

Last year in April, PhonePe launched the marketplace with six categories—fashion, home decor, electronics, pharmacy, food, and grocery.

PhonePe is refocusing its efforts on specific segments within ONDC due to concerns over the platform's consumer experience. While PhonePe's ecommerce venture, Pincode, offered a range of services from groceries to electronics on ONDC, it faced challenges with standardisation and customer experience.

On the contrary, the hyperlocal ecommerce platform magicpin has announced plans to strengthen its presence in key categories like fashion, fine dining, beauty, quick-service restaurants (QSR), and budget eateries.

As per media reports magicpin plans to expand its workforce by hiring over 150 professionals for its sales and acquisition team and an additional 100 people for a collaborative project with ONDC.

The new hires will increase magicpin's total workforce to over 550 employees, excluding the collaborative team for the ONDC project.