Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, April 14, released the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto—the Sankalp Patra—embodying BJP's commitment for the welfare and development of all (Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas), through the combined efforts of the party's karyakartars and the nation. The manifesto has a special focus on the poor, youngsters, farmers and women.

The Prime Minister handed over copies of the manifesto to the representatives of the four broad groups—Gareeb (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (food-giver or farmer) and Naari Shakti (women's power) (GYAN)—who were beneficiaries of the government's schemes.

PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the manifesto for the polls that are scheduled to commence from April 19.

Some of the major promises under the manifesto include:

Free ration for the next five years under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

Continue providing free and quality healthcare (for up to Rs 5 lakh for families under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana)

Zero electricity bill for households under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Empowering three crore rural women to become Lakhpati Didis

Integrating women SHGs in the service sector and enhancing market access for Women SHG Enterprises

Facilitating participation of women in the workforce

Ensuring women's health and well-being

Implementing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to ensure representation of women in the Parliament and State Legislatures

Implementing law to prevent misconduct in government exams and promoting transparent government recruitment, etc, among many others.

Addressing the gathering earlier, Singh said that the BJP has earned credibility among people by fulfilling its commitments, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees are seen as pure as 24 carat gold.

"Modi ki guarantee is equivalent to 24-carat gold and has emerged as the gold standard of governance," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said. Singh said the manifesto embodies the guarantees the Prime Minister has given to the people of the country. "Modi ki guarantee" is the recurring theme of the manifesto, he said.

Singh, who headed the party's manifesto committee, said more than 15 lakh suggestions were received from across the country and those were incorporated into the document. He cited a host of development measures taken by the central government besides the enactment of women's reservation law, repeal of Article 370 and the construction of Ram temple to assert that the ruling party has fulfilled its promises.

The manifesto talks about implementing the "One nation, one poll" initiative, preparing common electoral rolls, abolishing waiting lists for train travel, expansion of 5G networks and organising Ramayan festivals the world over.

(With inputs from PTI)