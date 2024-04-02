Direct-to-consumer wellness brand Traya has bagged Rs 75 crore from private equity fund Xponentia Capital, aiming to expand holistic hair-loss solutions to the mass market.

The firm aims to achieve its mission of providing personalised and effective solutions to address the unique hair-related needs of each individual, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Founded in 2019, Traya's hair fall solutions aim to help treat hair fall internally by identifying the root cause of hair fall. It offers hair solutions through its brand stack of tech and formulations that include online diagnosis and a team of hair coaches and doctors.

Previously, the company raised capital from Fireside Ventures, Kae Capital and Whiteboard.

With a workforce of 800 people, Traya has served more than 8 lakh consumers through brand tie-ups with marketplaces including Amazon and Flipkart.

Traya has grown 2.5X in the last 12 months, according to Saloni Anand, Co-founder of the company. “At Traya, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We understand that customers want to see results, and we will go to whatever lengths necessary to deliver on that promise. It is because of our efficacy and loyalty that we have sustainably grown 2.5X in the last 12 months.”

She added that the funding enables us to further our mission of providing personalised and effective solutions to address the unique hair-related needs of each individual. We are dedicated to helping people take control of hair loss and helping them feel confident again.

“We are excited to partner with Traya. We believe Altaf and Saloni have built a unique business with a focus on holistic care leading to better outcomes for customers. Traya has developed expertise in understanding hair loss and has demonstrated success in solving it through innovative combinations of ayurveda, allopathy, and nutrition. Our investment in Traya fits Xponentia’s thesis to back fast-growing and profitable digitally native consumer brands,” Rahul Bahri, Director at Xponentia Capital, said.