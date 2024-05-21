KKR acquires minority stake in healthcare revenue solutions provider Infinix Services

Global investment giant KKR has acquired a significant minority stake in Mumbai-based Infinx Services through its Asian Fund IV for an undisclosed sum.

Norwest Venture Partners also participated in the investment round.

Infinx provides provides data-driven, AI-led revenue cycle management systems focused on the US market in the healthcare domain.

“Infinx has been a leader in the healthcare revenue cycle and an early adopter of automation and AI technologies. With KKR’s support, network and differentiated expertise, we are even better positioned to accelerate our growth, continue our investment in innovative solutions," said Jaideep Tandon, CEO of Infinx.

Shiv Chaudhary, Managing Director of Norwest India, said, “Infinx has delivered high growth and built a strong foundation since our first investment in 2021. We are excited to invest further in this financing and welcome KKR as an investor."

Infinix was founded in 2012 by Sandeep Tandon and Jaideep Tandon. Its cloud platform supports end-to-end revenue cycle business functions using AI, automation, payer integration, and workforce management.

As of today, the platform supports 1.72 lakh healthcare professionals, across 400 healthcare provider organisations including hospitals, health systems, and outpatient healthcare providers.

Rothschild and Co acted as the financial advisor to Infinix in the transaction.

The investment comes just weeks after KKR acquired a controlling interest in the Healthium Group from an affiliate of Apax Partners LLP, a global private equity advisory firm. Details of the transaction were not disclosed; the companies expect it to close during the third quarter of 2024.

Apax had acquired Healthium in 2018 and rejigged the management, appointing Anish Bafna as the CEO and Vishal Maheshwari as the CFO.