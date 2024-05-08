Moment marketing, when done right, can be a powerful tool for brands to engage with their audience by tapping into current trends and events. However, when mishandled, it can lead to public backlash and damage a brand’s reputation. A recent example involving the Bombay Shaving Company’s sister brand, Bombae, highlights the risks of poorly executed moment marketing.

Case in Point: Bombae's Controversial Ad

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) recently launched an inquiry into a controversial advertisement by Bombae that involved Uttar Pradesh Board's Class 10 topper, Prachi Nigam. Aimed at humor, the advertisement was met with criticism for seemingly mocking her facial appearance and hair, which led to considerable backlash on social media and attracted negative attention towards the brand.

The CEO of ASCI, Manisha Kapoor, acknowledging the controversy and the need for oversight, signalling the high stakes involved, responded by saying:

"ASCI has taken note and will progress on this, moment marketing is usually a monumental disaster is not done well" ~ Manisha Kapoor, ASCI

What Not to Do in Moment Marketing

Here are key lessons and practices to avoid when engaging in moment marketing:

Don't Exploit Individuals Without Consent: Using someone’s personal success or identity as a marketing tool without their permission is not only unethical but can also lead to legal and reputational consequences. Avoid Sensitive Topics for Humor: Brands should steer clear of sensitive subjects such as physical appearance, race, religion, and personal achievements that could be perceived as mocking or offensive. Don't Ignore Cultural Contexts: Always consider the cultural, social, and political context of the content. What might be humorous in one context can be offensive in another. Avoid Jumping on Every Trend: Not every trend is suitable for every brand. Assess whether a trend aligns with your brand’s values and audience before engaging with it. Don’t Overlook Timing: Timing is crucial in moment marketing. An ad that is seen as trying to capitalise on sensitive or controversial current events can seem opportunistic and insincere.

How to Approach Moment Marketing Safely

To avoid these pitfalls, brands should:

Plan Carefully : Have a clear strategy and guidelines for moment marketing that consider potential risks and rewards.

: Have a clear strategy and guidelines for moment marketing that consider potential risks and rewards. Get a Second Opinion : Before launching a campaign, get feedback from different stakeholders, including legal advisors, to spot potential issues.

: Before launching a campaign, get feedback from different stakeholders, including legal advisors, to spot potential issues. Monitor Public Reaction : Keep an eye on how your marketing is being received and be ready to respond quickly to feedback, both positive and negative.

: Keep an eye on how your marketing is being received and be ready to respond quickly to feedback, both positive and negative. Focus on Positive Messaging : Aim to uplift, entertain, and engage in a respectful and inclusive manner.

: Aim to uplift, entertain, and engage in a respectful and inclusive manner. Learn from Mistakes: Analyse what went wrong in unsuccessful campaigns and take steps to improve future marketing efforts.

Conclusion

Moment marketing can be a double-edged sword. While it offers opportunities for engagement and relevance, it also poses significant risks if not managed carefully. The case of Bombae serves as a reminder of the careful balance brands must maintain while attempting to be relevant and witty. By adhering to ethical practices and being mindful of the audience’s sentiments, brands can navigate the tricky waters of moment marketing more successfully.