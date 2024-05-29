Sorin Investments, an early-stage venture capital firm co-founded by former KKR India head Sanjay Nayar has announced the final close of its maiden fund at Rs 1,350 crore.

Sorin aims to invest at the Series A and B stages of funding cutting across sectors across tech and tech-enabled businesses.

According to a statement from Sorin, the limited partners (LPs) in this fund include family offices and institutions. The key LPs include Nayar family office, Banga family office, Munjal family office, Henry Kravis (KKR) family office and other KKR senior partners, SIDBI, Self Reliant India and a first investment by UP startup fund.

“We are grateful to the LPs who have shown faith in us and we at Sorin remain bullish on the Indian tech ecosystem driven by high quality entrepreneurs and increasing tech adoption by consumers and businesses," Sorin Investments Chairman Sanjay Nayar said on the closure of the fund.

According to the press release, Sorin has made five investments so far in companies such as Uniqus Consultech, Venwiz, and Litestore.

“India is well on track to be the third largest economy aided by a strong and stable government which is supporting tech innovation and startups in a big way," Angad Banga, General Partner and co-founder at Sorin Investments said.

Sorin Investments has also onboarded Subeer Monga as partner at the firm. Monga has experience of working at ICICI Ventures and Mayfield India.

Sorin Investments joins the list of other venture capital firms which have raised fresh capital this year. Despite the ongoing sluggishness of VC funding into Indian startups, such fundraises provide the confidence that the future looks promising.