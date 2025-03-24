Rethinking life sciences research and innovation through integrated research campuses

Life sciences innovations have moved beyond isolated laboratories, and industry breakthroughs no longer depend solely on independent corporate R&D divisions.

The focus has now swung to cohesive ecosystems where academia, industry, and policy converge, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the power of scientific collaboration. During this period, academia, industry, and regulators worked in tandem to accelerate vaccine development, scale biomanufacturing, and streamline clinical approvals. It demonstrated that integration—not isolation—defines the future of research ecosystems.

Integrated research campuses directly respond to this shift, offering a structured, multi-stakeholder environment where knowledge generation, commercialisation, and application occur simultaneously. These spaces feature research and industry units co-located within university campuses, supported by shared high-tech infrastructure and AI-driven digital ecosystems. They include incubation hubs, modular workspaces, and advanced testing facilities designed for adaptability.

With sustainability-focused infrastructure, on-campus talent development centres, and integrated funding models, integrated research campuses provide an optimised environment for cutting-edge research and development.

Gaps at present

Scientific advancements demand speed, collaboration, and translational efficiency, but existing structures are fragmented and resource-intensive. Critical breakthroughs often languish in academic silos, disconnected from industry applications, limiting their contribution to biopharmaceutical advancements.

A 2023 report by Quacquarelli Symonds states that life sciences account for 35% of India’s total research output. Yet, weak industry-academia collaboration continues to hinder its commercialisation.

Similarly, the Updated R&D Statistics at a Glance 2022-23 report, published by the Department of Science & Technology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, shows that 66% of the nation’s 7,888 R&D institutions are concentrated in the private sector. Besides, over 57% of patent filings in India originate from foreign entities, underlining the disconnect between domestic innovation and its commercial viability. Furthermore, only 11% of R&D institutions are housed within universities, marking academia’s limited role in applied research.

These structural limitations result in duplicated efforts and inflated costs, slowing the transition from discovery to deployment and leaving significant untapped potential in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical research.

Universities conduct independent studies, corporations establish isolated R&D units, and startups struggle to access high-calibre facilities, impeding early-stage innovation. Specialised talent is scattered across separate institutions, preventing the kind of synergistic knowledge exchange that expedites scientific progress. Inefficiencies such as these affect global competitiveness, necessitating a new course of action to match the urgency of emerging healthcare challenges and breakthrough therapies.

Integrated research campuses as a comprehensive solution

The effectiveness of integrated research campuses can be understood through an established innovation framework—the Triple Helix Model. Introduced by Henry Etzkowitz and Loet Leydesdorff (1995), it emphasises the synergy between academia, industry, and government in driving research-based economic growth. By physically co-locating these stakeholders, integrated research campuses propel scientific advancements while aligning with policy objectives and market demands, reducing barriers to adoption and scale-up.

Although government-backed initiatives like BIRAC, the National Biotechnology Development Strategy (2020-2025), the PLI Scheme for Pharmaceuticals, and the BioE3 Policy are driving innovation, execution through isolated institutions causes fragmentation. Integrated research campuses bring together academia, researchers, and industry in a structured ecosystem, ensuring that scientific advancements transition seamlessly from laboratories to real-world applications.

Industry-sponsored research programmes, shared prototyping facilities, and real-time regulatory engagement ascertain that discoveries are validated and refined in direct collaboration with primary stakeholders. This increases the relevance and commercial viability of research. Governments and private investors recognise these benefits, making integrated research campuses focal points for funding initiatives, venture capital, and large-scale industrial investments.

These specialised campuses also fuel economic expansion by generating employment by exposing students to industry-driven learning, nurturing entrepreneurial ventures, and promoting regional innovation networks.

Countries with structured research campuses as central to national innovation strategies consistently demonstrate higher research output, patent filings, and startup success rates, adding to the nation’s global competitiveness and fostering cross-border collaborations that position their research and development sectors as key players in the international market.

Moreover, these spaces enable cross-sector partnerships by providing shared infrastructure, multi-disciplinary project funding, and access to computational and experimental resources that would otherwise be cost-prohibitive for individual institutions. Hands-on research exposure and industry-aligned training programmes within academic curricula ensure that graduates enter the workforce equipped with skills immediately applicable in high-demand industries.

Game-changers in the innovation ecosystem

Recently, India ranked 39th in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2024, reinforcing its emergence as a global research and development (R&D) hub. With the World Intellectual Property Organization placing Indian cities among the world’s top science and technology clusters, integrated research campuses could be game-changers in the nation’s innovation ecosystem.

As India sets its sights on transitioning from the ‘pharmacy of the world’ to a biopharmaceutical powerhouse, these campuses will form the foundation for self-sustaining discovery, extensive commercialisation, and a globally competitive life sciences sector.

The author is CEO, RX Propellant, a life sciences real estate platform in India.