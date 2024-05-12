50 artists, 2 galleries: World Art Day exhibition showcases the soul and diversity of creativity

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 770 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery, world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

The Bangalore International Centre (BIC) recently hosted the works of 50 artists in an exhibition celebrating the occasion of World Art Day 2024. It was inaugurated by the International Association of Art (IAA) India in a ceremony featuring speeches on art and a performance on the piano.

The exhibition was curated by Chandar Kumar, Founder of Charvi Gallery. The exhibition was held at BIC for three days and then moved to Charvi Gallery for another ten days.

“My art career started from Gallery Time and Space in Bengaluru, from 1999 until 2013. My experience and my vision led me to launch my own art gallery in 2013,” curator and gallerist Kumar tells YourStory.

The artist lineup, some of whose works are featured in this photo essay, include Amit Bhar, Anand Panchal, Anjaneyulu G, B Prabha, G R Santosh, Gopinath, MG Doddamani, Manjit Bawa, Ramesh Gorjala, Seema Kohli, Suresh Pushpangathan, and VG Venugopal.

Kumar’s gallery is tucked away in a compact two-storey building near Someswara Temple Street in Halasuru, Bengaluru. Seeing some of the same paintings in two different locations adds different elements of experience depending on the venue layout and design.

“Art can be another form of life. It offers joy and peace to the world,” Kumar explains.

“Art’s true potential is when our soul is connected to the art in a different form. Today, art is increasingly becoming a form of business as well, but the original purpose should still remain intact,” he suggests.

The price of artworks in his current collection ranges from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50 lakh. Kumar is working on his next exhibition already.

He is pleased with the response to his show on the occasion of World Art Day. “I had great feedback from all over India. I had art connoisseurs who travelled from Delhi and Mumbai just to visit our exhibition,” he proudly says.

He also offers tips for aspiring artists. “Connect your soul to your art, rather than just copying the work of other artists,” Kumar signs off.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

Chandar Kumar

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the exhibition.)