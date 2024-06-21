AI at the core: How AirBrick Infra's AI technology is disrupting commercial interior design

India’s interior design market was valued at $31.5 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach $67.4 billion by 2032, according to market research firm IMARC.

The problem, Sanjeev Bhandari realised, was the significant gap between the high demand for customised corporate interiors and the fragmented, unorganised market.

During his tenure as Director of Operations at ﻿Livspace﻿, Bhandari found that over 90% of the industry was dominated by local players and lacked a recognised national or global player.

"Despite the growing demand, the industry was a maze of unorganised local providers," he recalls.

“Corporate clients struggled to find reliable, high-quality fit-out services that met their evolving needs." Bhandari, Founder and CEO of AirBrick Infra tells YourStory.

This observation planted the seed for what would eventually become AirBrick Infra.

In April 2023, Bhandari co-founded AirBrick Infra alongside Ashish Kalra, a colleague from his time at ﻿Flipspaces﻿ and LiveSpace.

“We identified numerous inefficiencies and gaps in the commercial design and build industry that could be addressed using technology. This led to the inception of AirBrick Infra, with a mission to revolutionise the sector through innovative technological solutions,” Bhandari adds.

The company specialises in commercial interior design and construction, using AI to streamline design processes, reduce project timelines, and create cost-effective solutions.

AI-powered design solutions

AirBrick Infra uses in-house proprietary technology, including an AI-driven design library, to reduce office space design time from 20 days to just two days. The design library includes around two lakh templates with curated materials, finishes, and product samples, allowing clients to easily visualise and make informed decisions.

Additionally, its 3D walkthroughs and immersive virtual tours allow clients to navigate through every detail before implementation.

AirBrick Infra operates in three service verticals:

Design and Build: Handling projects from conceptualisation to execution, delivering ready-to-move-in office spaces.

Product Supply: Partnering with global suppliers to provide furniture, lighting, and other office products.

General Contracting: Executing projects based on existing designs provided by clients, often for retail spaces with established design guidelines.

The company’s solutions also include design and space planning, project management, interior fit-out of commercial spaces, technology integration, furniture procurement and installation, and consultation and advisory services.

Speaking about the involvement of AI into the firm’s day-to-day processes, Bhandari says “AI algorithms handle around 80% of our design process, covering concept generation, 3D modelling, material selection, and predictive analytics.”

“The remaining 20% incorporates human oversight, creative input, and client interaction to ensure a blend of technological precision and human ingenuity in the final outcome,” he adds.

Building a business

Traditional pricing in the commercial design and build market can vary widely based on project complexity, location, and service provider. Hourly rates for design and consultation services from traditional firms can range from Rs 8,500 to Rs 25,000 or more per hour. Construction costs typically range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 30,000 per square foot, depending on materials and labour costs.

“However, these prices may not always include advanced technology-driven features and services like those offered by us. By leveraging AI to streamline processes, reduce design time, and optimise resource utilisation, we aim to offer competitive pricing that delivers value and efficiency to our clients,” Bhandari explains.

AirBrick Infra generates revenue from the fees charged for its services, which are determined by a per-square-foot rate, typically varying between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,500, depending on the complexity and specifications of the project.

The company has established partnerships with about 400 suppliers across the globe, who provide furniture, lighting, carpets, and other materials needed for office spaces. It does not earn direct commissions from its suppliers.

AirBrick Infra has worked with 15 clients across various sectors to date, including commercial, retail, and institutional spaces. Some of its clients include Pizza Hut, Nike, and other corporate entities.

It has completed 28 projects, including repeat projects, and has a repeat clientele rate of approximately 65%. It has generated about Rs 35 crore in the last financial year.

The startup competes with other interior design firms such as Hyderabad-based Arth Design Build and Bengaluru-based Infurnia.

“Unlike typical interior design startups that apply AI in limited tasks or phases, our technology integrates AI comprehensively throughout the entire design and build process. This holistic approach guarantees efficiency, customisation, and innovation,” Bhandari explains.

What's ahead

Currently, AirBrick Infra operates in 19 cities across India. The startup plans to open new regional offices, with potential locations in Ahmedabad or Surat in the West.

It also plans to expand its geographical footprint into Dubai within this year.

The company intends to extend its AI-driven design library into additional operational domains like production, workflow management, and quality control, and procurement domains involving supplier selection, contract management, purchasing, and inventory management.

By the end of the financial year, it plans to scale its team from 60 to about 100 members. With a strategic focus on expanding its client base by 2 to 3 times, the company also aims to achieve an annual revenue target of around Rs 80 crore.

Currently, the startup is entirely bootstrapped, with the founders investing about Rs 20 lakh from their personal savings into the company.

Going forward, it plans to raise funds within the next quarter to bolster its tech team and facilitate further growth and development.

"At present, our focus remains on consolidating our profitable position in the market. We believe in building a sustainable business model that generates positive returns," says Bhandari.





"While we are not currently engaged in raising funds for valuation purposes, we may explore opportunities for financing in the third quarter of this year to support our expansion into new geographical markets and enhance our technological capabilities," he signs off.