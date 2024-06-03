﻿Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited﻿ has entered the generative AI arena with the launch of Hanooman, developed by the BharatGPT group led by IIT Bombay and seven other Indian engineering institutes.

This initiative, in collaboration with Seetha Mahalaxmi Healthcare and supported by ﻿Reliance industries﻿ Ltd and the Department of Science and Technology, aims to enhance AI capabilities in India.

Hanooman, a ChatGPT-like AI model, supports 98 global languages, including 12 Indian languages. It focuses on sectors including healthcare, governance, financial services, and education, addressing users' needs in their native languages.

The model offers text-to-text, text-to-speech, and text-to-video conversions, and incorporates speech-to-text capabilities to enhance user-friendliness in regions with low literacy rates.

Open-sourced with foundational language models ranging up to 40 billion parameters, Hanooman can be downloaded and installed from the official website or app stores. It offers customisation options for specific tasks or sectors, such as healthcare.

Hanooman currently operates in a competitive Gen AI landscape alongside other language models like ﻿Ola﻿’s Krutrim, Sarvam AI’s OpenHathi, and IIT-Madras’s Airavata model.

Conversation at IIT Bombay Techfest

In December last year at the IIT Bombay Techfest, YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma engaged in a conversation with Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm about the various aspects of BharatGPT.

During the discussion, Akash Ambani highlighted that the launch of BharatGPT aligned with Reliance Jio’s mega vision plan, Jio 2.0, which aims to develop a comprehensive ecosystem.

"BharatGPT will have an edge over other models due to its focus on generative AI and mega language models, which will shape the future of AI applications in the next decade," he added.

Ambani also stated that Jio will focus on launching services in areas such as commerce, devices, media space, and communications, in addition to BharatGPT

He also highlighted the importance of establishing a comprehensive development ecosystem and the transformative potential of Al.

"AI will transform every aspect of products and services, evolving from 'artificial intelligence' to 'All Included'. We're integrating AI throughout Reliance Jio and across all sectors, from media and commerce to communication and beyond," Ambani stated.

"We've only scratched the surface with large language models and generative AI, which will define the next decade. We're focused on launching AI services and products across our consumer ecosystems, with a particular emphasis on using AI for social good," he added.

He also expressed his enthusiasm for the future of AI in India, predicting that the country would achieve a $6 trillion economy by the end of the decade, which can only happen through continued innovation and collaboration.