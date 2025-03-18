Paytm Money, the wealth management arm of fintech giant One 97 Communications Ltd., has received regulatory approval to operate as a registered Research Analyst.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) granted Paytm Money a Certificate of Registration under the SEBI (Research Analysts) Regulations, 2014, allowing it to offer investment research, data analytics, and advisory insights. The company plans to integrate these services into its platform, enhancing decision-making tools for retail and institutional investors.

Paytm has been steadily ramping up its presence in India’s wealth management sector, competing with brokerage platforms like Zerodha, Groww, and Upstox. With the Research Analyst license, Paytm Money is expected to expand its suite of services.

"With this registration, Paytm Money Limited can offer SEBI-compliant research services, including investment insights, research reports, and data-driven analysis. This milestone aligns with Paytm Money’s objective to expand its offerings in the investment ecosystem, enhance user experience, and provide expert-backed insights to both retail and institutional investors. These services will soon be integrated into the Paytm Money app as part of a research and advisory offering, empowering investors to make well-informed financial decisions," the company said in a statement.

Separately, One 97 Communications Ltd has partnered with San Francisco-based Perplexity AI, an AI-driven search engine, to enhance digital accessibility and financial literacy.

In a stock exchange filing from last month, Paytm said the integration will allow users to access AI-powered search features directly within the app.

These features will provide real-time insights into financial decisions, market trends, and everyday queries in local languages. “AI is transforming the way people access information and make decisions. With Perplexity, we are bringing the power of AI to millions of Indian consumers, making knowledge and financial services more seamless and accessible,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm, in a statement.