Paytm expands international flight ticketing with new partnerships

One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), the parent company of Paytm, has witnessed significant growth in its travel segment driven by partnerships with global travel aggregators such as Skyscanner, Google Flights, and Wego.

Paytm said it has expanded travel offerings with an emphasis on international flight ticketing through these partnerships. Paytm has also onboarded airlines like Cambodia Angkor Air, Oman-based SalamAir, and FlyDubai to provide further selection to international flyers.

As the second-largest OTA in train bookings, Paytm said it continues to enhance customer experience with features such as guaranteed seat assistance and easy tatkal bookings, making train travel convenient and accessible for all users.

The financial services firm said the introduction of a free cancellation service has seen high growth in its train and bus bookings, followed by flights.

“We are committed to expand our travel business offerings and enhancing the overall customer experience. Our partnership with global travel aggregators and leading airlines, combined with the integration of artificial intelligence, underscore our dedication to providing seamless, convenient, and competitive travel solutions. As we continue to innovate and grow, we aim to deliver exceptional value and a superior travel experience to our customers,” a Paytm spokesperson said.

According to the company, in Q4'24, Paytm's flight bookings grew by approximately 19%, while international ticket bookings saw a nearly 15% rise year-on-year in April.

International tourism receipts reached $1.4 trillion in 2023, according to preliminary estimates by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

Last week, food delivery unicorn Zomato said it is in discussions with Paytm to acquire its movies and ticketing business.

"The above discussion is being undertaken with an intent to further strengthen our going-out business and is in line with our stated position of focusing only on our four key businesses currently," Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

"The company routinely explores various strategic opportunities aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The potential transfer of Paytm’s entertainment business, a component of our marketing services, is one opportunity under consideration," Paytm parent One97 parent said in a statement.