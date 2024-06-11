Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (June 11, 2024)

Funding news

Healthtech startup C3 Med-Tech secures its first equity investment

Healthtech firm ﻿C3 MED-TECH PVT. LTD.﻿has secured an undisclosed amount from Industrial Metal Powders to launch new telemedicine and AI-driven portable devices designed for detection of eye diseases. This fusion of telemedicine and AI technology will enable precise diagnoses and prompt interventions, enhancing the chances of preventing visual impairment and blindness.

The capital raised will be utilised to expand C3 Med-Tech's presence across India and globally through marketing initiatives, team expansion, and research and development of future products.

BlackSoil invests Rs 40 Cr in JCB Salons

﻿BlackSoil﻿has invested over Rs 40 Crore in JCB (Jean Claude Biguine) Salons India to support strategic acquisitions and business expansion. JCB Salons will use the funds to acquire the homegrown salon chain Spalon, enhancing its presence in South India. Additionally, the capital will be allocated to working capital needs and improving operational efficiencies within the group.

JCB Salons is a global premium salon chain with operations in Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore. Spalon is a well-established premium spa and salon brand with more than 27 branches across Southern India.

On-demand English tutoring platform Clapingo raises undisclosed amount

﻿Clapingo﻿, an on-demand English tutoring platform, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from prominent investors, such as comedian and writer Biswa Kalyan Rath, Droom and Shopclues Founder Sandeep Aggarwal, comedian and satirist Appurv Gupta, and Foundership HQ.

Founded in 2021 by Sameer Agrawal and Abhishek KG, the platform aims to enhance India's international standing through English tutoring services. Utilising both peer-led and tutor-led approaches, Clapingo helps learners to engage and practice with one another with the help of AI teaching assistant. For a monthly subscription fee of Rs 999, learners gain access to unlimited one-on-one practice sessions.

The raised funds will be directed towards improving the product, particularly focusing on the development of the fluency report system within the platform. Moreover, a portion of the funds will be allocated to marketing initiatives to attract a broader user base to drive company’s growth.

Other news

Blockchain For Impact (BFI) and UNICEF collaborate to strengthen Public Health

Blockchain for Impact (BFI) and UNICEF have partnered to support the Government of India’s initiatives toward achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by enhancing health systems and prioritising community-based primary health care.

As part of this collaboration, $2.1 million will be redirected to support two projects aimed at ensuring the rights to life and health for all children, particularly the most disadvantaged. The partnership MoU was signed in Delhi by Sandeep Nailwal, Founder of BFI, and Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF Representative to India.

Additionally, the two-year partnership will focus on supporting pregnant women, newborns, children, including adolescents, especially the most vulnerable, to have access to and utilise gender-responsive quality health services while adopting healthy behaviours.

L&T Technology Services partners with IIT Hyderabad

L&T Technology Services Limited and the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) have formed a partnership to advance industry and academic advancement in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (CV2X) communication.

The partnership mainly aims to facilitate research and application of ADAS and CV2X technologies, focusing on enhancing road safety, efficiency, and the overall driving experience. By leveraging the combined expertise of both entities, it seeks to fuel developments in connected vehicle ecosystems.

"The partnership with LTTS provides an opportunity for our students to immerse in real-world industry projects, while equipping them with practical experience and expertise in developing pioneering solutions within the ADAS and CV2X domains. We are confident that it will provide an invaluable exposure to cutting-edge technologies, preparing them to excel in shaping safer and more intelligent mobility industry,” said Dr Rajalakshmi P Professor and Head of Department (Electrical Engineering), Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad.

(The copy will be updated throughout the day with the latest news)