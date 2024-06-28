Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (June 28, 2024)

Deeptech construction startup Tvasta launches Kerala’s first concrete 3D printer lab

Deeptech startup Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, which specialises in construction 3D printing, has launched Kerala’s first concrete 3D printer lab to boost research and innovation.





The facility was set up in collaboration with Saintgits College of Engineering.





The newly established lab is designed to serve as a research and development hub, focusing on innovative concrete 3D printing techniques.





Founded in 2016 by IIT Madras alumni, Tvasta developed a ‘Made in India’ technology focusing on leveraging automation and robotics in 3D printing platforms for faster, economical and sustainable construction methods compared to conventional technologies. The startup is currently based out of Chennai and Bengaluru.

Adithya VS, CEO, Tvasta, inaugurating the Concrete 3D Printer Lab at Saintgits College of Engineering, Kerala

WeWork India appoints Janak Malkani to drive expansion in managed office business

﻿WeWork﻿ India, a workspace provider in the country, has appointed Janak Malkani as the Head of Managed Office for India. He will also be leading sales for the West region.

Janak has an 18-year track record in Indian real estate, most recently as Executive Director of CBRE's advisory and transaction services in Mumbai. His prior experience includes notable roles with Cushman & Wakefield, Knight Frank, and Indiaproperties.com among other key companies. Janak has played a key role in shaping the India expansion plans of international retailers like Walmart and DeBeers.

