AI-based low-code test automation platform Testsigma has raised $8.2 million in funding led by MassMutual Ventures, along with existing investors ﻿Accel﻿, ﻿STRIVE﻿, and ﻿BoldCap﻿.





Founded in 2019 by Rukmangada Kandyala, Pratheep Velicherla, Vikram Chaitanya, and Rajesh Reddy, Testsigma is a Gen AI-powered, low-code test automation platform that helps quality engineering teams to automate tests at speed and scale without coding expertise.

“We have always been a capital-efficient business. This fundraise will definitely help us invest more in product engineering and will help us accelerate the various projects that we are internally working on, one of them being Generative AI. There are very interesting areas where we are receiving good feedback from early adopters, many of whom are large enterprises,” Rukmangada Kandyala, Founder and CEO of Testsigma, told YourStory.





Earlier, in 2022, Testsigma raised $4.6 million led by Accel, with participation from STRIVE and BoldCap.

The platform helps users to rapidly create, organise, and run automated tests for web and mobile applications, as well as APIs, using plain English through to its NLP (Natural Language Programming) engine.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US, the startup has also introduced new Gen AI capabilities to its platform, to help boost the productivity and impact of QA (Quality Assurance) teams. With these features, QA team members can generate test scenarios and cases from diverse sources like URLs, product designs, screenshots, and the agile product management tool, Jira.





“Testsigma's AI-driven, low-code solution enables multiple user profiles, including manual testers and business analysts, to contribute to faster software releases. We are impressed by the rapid adoption of Testsigma’s platform among enterprise QA teams and are excited about the GenAI capabilities they have been building,” said Anvesh Ramineni, Managing Partner at MassMutual Ventures, in a release.





Testsigma has also introduced a new product customised for the Salesforce ecosystem, which caters to the requirements of Salesforce developers and administrators, enabling them to speed up automated Salesforce testing. With this tool, teams can achieve a tenfold boost in test development speed compared to conventional methods, said the company.





“There is an accelerated demand for quality engineering teams to adopt low-code and AI-powered solutions. We are excited at the new Gen AI capabilities and the accelerated adoption of Testsigma among the QA community and enterprises alike,” said Abhinav Chaturvedi, Partner at Accel.





As per an IDC report, GenAI tools will automate 70% of software tests, improving test coverage, usability, and code quality by 2028.





“Around 60-70% of our revenues are from North America, with 20% from Europe and 20% from the rest of the world. Our sales and marketing teams are mostly from India. And with the momentum we are seeing, we feel like it's now a good time to invest and build our GTM teams in the US,” Kandyala explained.





Numerous businesses rely on Testsigma for their testing requirements, including web apps, mobile apps, desktop apps, and APIs, with their latest product designed for the Salesforce ecosystem. Some of its clients include Cisco, Oscar, Bosch, and Samsung.





"Our vision is to build the operating system for quality engineering teams. The market demand is huge; every company today is a software engineering company and requires rigorous software testing. We want to be an end-to-end testing platform for all teams. We are enhancing our portfolio of solutions to help everyone in the QA team with every possible testing use case,” Kandyala said.