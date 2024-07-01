Former SoftBank managing partner Lydia Jett rejoins Flipkart’s board

SoftBank Vision Fund’s former managing partner, Lydia Jett, is back on Flipkart’s board as an independent director, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

This marks Jett's second stint at the Walmart-owned company’s board, after she represented SoftBank Vision Fund in 2017 when it was an investor in the ecommerce company. However, she left Flipkart’s board after US retailer Walmart acquired a majority stake in the company for $16 billion in 2018, marking its entry into the Indian retail market.

YourStory has reached out to Flipkart for a comment on this development and will update the story based on its response.

Also Read Flipkart group launches UPI app super.money in beta mode

According to the report quoting sources, Jett enjoys the confidence of parent company Walmart and Flipkart's CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy. She is said to have played a key role in Flipkart's recent fundraises, the report added.

The company raised $950 million in its latest round, with Google pitching in $350 million and taking its valuation to $36 billion.

According to reports, in May this year Walmart told analysts that it was assessing the right time to launch Flipkart’s initial public offering.