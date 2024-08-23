Nurturing Innovation: iStart Inspire workshops empowering Rajasthan's entrepreneurs

Imagine running a business that’s not just profitable, but also makes a positive impact on the planet. Or picture your startup becoming the talk of the town, thanks to savvy public relations strategies. These were the kinds of insights shared at the iStart Inspire workshops in Kota. Spearheaded by iStart Rajasthan, a pioneering initiative by the state's Department of IT and Communication, and organised in collaboration with YourStory, the event brought together budding entrepreneurs eager to learn the secrets of success.

The workshops delved into everything from mastering public relations and effective branding to building sustainable business models. Attendees walked away with a comprehensive toolkit designed to help them navigate the competitive startup landscape with confidence.

Building a business that's practical, profitable and planet-friendly

Building a startup is often romanticised as an exhilarating journey filled with innovation and success. However, the reality is far more intricate and challenging, as shared by Abhishek Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of WeVOIS Labs, and Abhinav Shekhar Vashistha, Co-founder and CTO of WeVOIS Labs.

WeVOIS Labs is a solid waste management company offering eco-friendly solutions. Its IoT-based door-to-door waste collection system is designed to enhance citywide waste collection efficiency, creating a greener environment and cleaner communities. The company boasts an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $6 billion and has managed 400,000 tonnes of waste to date.

Kickstarting the workshop, Gupta and Vashistha shared their entrepreneurial journey, from initial setbacks to achieving operational success across multiple cities. They emphasised the critical importance of understanding user needs, highlighting their experience working with sanitation workers and municipal authorities. Their story underscored the value of empathy and direct engagement in developing user-centric solutions.

The duo also delved into the challenges of scaling operations, stressing the need for a robust product, a well-organised team, and efficient processes. They advocated for the creation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure consistency and efficiency as startups expand their reach.

Vashistha challenged the notion that social enterprises should avoid discussing profitability, arguing that financial stability is crucial for long-term impact. He encouraged entrepreneurs to integrate sustainable practices into their core operations, demonstrating how this approach can benefit both the environment and the bottom line.

Leverage PR & branding to bring success and attention to your business

The next session was by Neha Gour, President of PR 24x7, where she demystifyed the world of public relations for startups. She emphasised the distinction between PR and marketing, explaining that while marketing focuses on lead generation through paid channels, PR acts as a mediator between brands and their audiences, shaping perception and awareness.

Gour stressed the importance of storytelling in PR, highlighting its role in establishing a brand's identity and credibility. She introduced attendees to various PR tools, including press releases, press conferences, and authored articles, emphasising their effectiveness in positioning brands favourably within their respective industries.

The PR expert also introduced the PESO model (Paid, Earned, Shared, and Owned media), providing a framework for startups to develop comprehensive PR strategies. Gour's session underscored the long-term value of PR investments, likening it to water for crops – essential for nurturing and sustaining a brand in a competitive market.

What startups had to say

The workshop was attended by 130 participants, each of whom left with valuable insights and takeaways. Shubham Sharma, Founder of Cbs Flivver, an electric vehicle manufacturer, found immense value in learning from fellow entrepreneurs at the workshop. Mayank Trivedi, Founder of Sellonfly Pvt Ltd, appreciated how the workshop served as a crucial reminder of startup fundamentals. Trivedi's venture, which empowers small merchants and retailers to establish a strong online presence, resonated with the discussions on leveraging digital platforms for growth.

For Saurabh Mehta, founder of Snoh Technologies, the workshop complemented the support he had already received from iStart. His startup, which aims to digitise the scrap market, has benefited from funding opportunities and access to an incubation centre provided by the Rajasthan government. Mehta's experience highlights the comprehensive support system that iStart offers to budding entrepreneurs in the state.

Mohit Barthunia, CEO of Kota Junction, found the workshop particularly beneficial in addressing challenges within his business pipeline. Barthunia, whose company focuses on effective and affordable marketing in both online and offline channels in local cities, also valued the networking opportunities the event provided.

As the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Rajasthan continues to flourish, initiatives like iStart play a crucial role in bridging the gap between innovative ideas and successful ventures. Through workshops that combine practical advice, industry insights, and networking opportunities, iStart is paving the way for a new generation of sustainable, socially responsible, and profitable businesses in the region.