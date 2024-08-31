Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 800 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Bangalore International Centre (BIC) recently hosted the first phase of an exhibition by the Society of Contemporary Artists (SCA). The second phase will run through September 8 at Gallery Time and Space in Lavelle Road (see Part I of our photo essay here).

SCA, established in 1960, has been promoting regional modernism in the art movement for decades. The lineup of its current exhibition features 18 artists, including Ganesh Haloi, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Manoj Dutta, Manoj Mitra, Manu Parekh, Pankaj Panwar, Pradip Mitra, Rajen Mondal, Saumen Khamrui, Srikanta Paul, and Sunil Kumar Das.

Art collector Renu George founded Gallery Time and Space in 1998. “I was following the SCA for many years and was interested in the artists belonging to the society,” she tells YourStory.

The gallery team first got the opportunity to work with SCA in 2018, and the collaboration has continued right since then. “The highlights of this collaboration are that we are able to exhibit works of some of the best artists of the country,” George proudly says.

“The Bengal school has evolved, like the Baroda school and the Cholamandal Artists Village. They have all evolved in different directions,” she observes.

“SCA was established in 1960 by a squad of young visionaries from Bengal who aimed for aesthetic autonomy, heralding a new age of artistic experimentation,” art historian Soujit Das explains.

One of the highlights of the collaboration between the two organisations is the opportunity to exhibit the works of young artists along with highly established ones. “The SCA themes are always strong and relevant to a large audience and resonate at very deep and sublime levels,” George observes.

SCA put together the exhibited works, while the gallery team looked for strong and eclectic artworks. “The exhibition at BIC was received well. We got a positive response to the show,” she proudly says.

“The space at BIC created a stunning visual that many people commented on. Individually, the works evoked introspection and conversation,” she recalls.

As strengths in India’s creative community, she points to the many artist societies all over the country. “We have collaborated with the Cholamandal Artists Village for a number of shows,” George says.

“It was founded by a great artist, KCS Paniker. Kolkata’s SCA is, however, the oldest artist society in India,” she explains.

For over six decades, SCA has consistently featured a high caliber of artists. “It has nurtured some of the best. What’s more is that you can see and feel the camaraderie and dedication amongst the artists,” George adds.

Featured artworks in Part II of our photo essay from BIC include Nostalgia (Aditya Basak), The Monk and Shelter (Akhil Chandra Das), and Musician and Reader (Bimal Kundu).

Other works are Thirsty Bird (Rajen Mondal), Captivity and Searching the Source (Pankaj Panwar), Fairy Tale (Srikanta Paul), and an untitled work by Sunil Kumar Das.

There are many more artist societies around India ripe for partnership opportunities. “Perhaps we will do a collaborative group show next year,” she says. The gallery’s next solo show is in October, featuring artist Suparna Mondal.

“In December we will have a group show with a select few artists. We begin the next year with a solo show of sculptor Dimpy Menon,” George adds.

A family show in February will feature the artists Verodina and Francis D’Souza, followed by a retrospective of Paresh Hazra. These are just some of the shows the gallery has lined up.

“Our gallery is going to be filled with wonderful artists and their works for the rest of this year and next year as well,” George sums up. She signs off: “There’s a lot to look forward to!”

