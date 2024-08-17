Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 800 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

The creative hub Art Houz India runs popular galleries in Chennai and Bengaluru, and promotes artworks at major events like the annual India Art Fair in New Delhi. See our earlier coverage of exhibitions at Art Houz Bengaluru here.

Art Houz was founded by Vincent Adaikalraj in 2012. He is also the owner of Coimbatore’s Black Thunder amusement park and Jenney’s Residency, and Ooty’s family entertainment zone, Thunder World.

The hub has a number of upcoming projects lined up. “We are looking to travel with our current show on artist Vijay Pichumani, titled By Nature’s Force,” Poornima Shivram, Art Houz Chennai curator, tells YourStory (see Part I of our interview here).

Pichumani’s works are influenced by his early interactions with the natural environment. They reflect childhood wonder and curiosity along with the immersive beauty of nature. He also delves into the social and cultural fabric of the environment.

An earlier exhibition this year featured the works of Alamu Kumaresan, Rajashree Nayak and Sonal Varshneya, and was titled I am a Woman, I think as a Woman, I see as a Woman. It invited viewers to explore the intricacies of the female experience and their resilience in the face of societal patriarchal pressures.

Another exhibition, also described in a published book, was titled Arts Illustrated 50, and explored the world of contemporary sculpture. Some of the 50 featured sculptures harnessed the inherent properties of their materials to convey deeper meanings, while others used their forms to spark curiosity and evoke introspection.

Last year's highlights included the exhibition Nature's Symphony, with the works of R Gokul Raman, Sreelakshmi KS, and Thalamuthu. Other exhibitions were Experimental Journey, Stereotypical Identity, and Metaphorical Tales.

“Curating an exhibition is a complex process. It is a blend of a creative theme, research and practical logistics,” she explains. This not only requires an understanding of art but also the ability to communicate effectively, engage diverse audiences, and manage a range of responsibilities from concept to completion.

One of the rising trends in the world of art is the application of AI, particularly GenAI. “My observations on AI are limited. It has an opportunity for growth and has a specific audience. But it is surely not a threat,” Shivram observes.

She also offers a range of tips for aspiring artists. “Find your style. Practice consistently and explore different mediums,” she says.

It is important for artists to learn continuously and stay curious. Engaging with the broader art community opens up new opportunities as well.

“A basic understanding of the art market would help navigate the business side of art. Above all, enjoy the process and be patient,” Shivram signs off.

Now what have you done today to pause your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the gallery.)