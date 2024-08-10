Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 790 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

One of the popular creative hubs of Chennai is Art Houz India. It also has a gallery in Bengaluru (see our coverage here), and showcases traditional and contemporary artists. The artworks are also promoted at international events like India Art Fair (see our earlier photo essays here).

“India's art scene is experiencing a dynamic transformation. It is vibrant and diverse with many emerging trends, which is a fusion of tradition and modernity,” Art Houz gallery curator Poornima Shivram tells YourStory.

The Indian art market is expanding with increasing interest from collectors in India and abroad. “As more galleries, art fairs and museums are developed, the market's potential will continue to grow,” she adds.

Shivram is also CEO of art platform Mojarto, founded in 2005. It brings together artists, collectors, dealers, galleries, and resellers onto a single platform. This helps democratise art and broaden the creative ecosystem for a wide range of art forms: drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and digital art.

Viewers and enthusiasts can browse through the website and explore the collection via a number of filters. For example, artworks can be searched by price: under Rs 25,000; Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh; and Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

Art Houz was founded in 2012 by Vincent Adaikalraj, who built on his earlier work with art galleries in Coimbatore. He also publishes the arts and design magazine, Arts Illustrated, and runs the digital art studio Corel Academy.

Shivram calls for more art appreciation in society. “At the top of the list, art education definitely plays an important role. Integrating art education into school curriculums from an early age can help children develop appreciation for art,” she explains.

Visits to museums, art galleries, and hands-on projects can make a difference. “Public art installations in the cities create more awareness among people and help them engage with and understand art,” she affirms.

“Hosting art festivals or events would attract a diverse audience, making art more accessible to the general public. Including art in public education and healthcare would foster a more appreciative culture,” Shivram adds.

She expresses satisfaction with the positive feedback received from gallery visitors. “They ask questions, seek further elaboration, and have some interesting conversations,” she observes.

She also points to the growing number of career options available in the world of art, in addition to being an artist. This includes art educators, art historians, and art therapists.

“There are opportunities in art curation and exhibition management, art conservation, and consulting,” she adds. Other options are becoming an art dealer, designer, or art event manager.

“Whether your passion lies in creating, teaching or promoting, there will be something in the wide world of art that aligns with your interests and skills,” Shivram signs off.

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the gallery.)