Over the last couple of years, the pet care industry in India has been witnessing a remarkable surge, reflecting evolving societal attitudes towards pets and the growing recognition of their integral role in families.

Falling fertility rates, nuclear families, and the ever-growing number of pet parents are statistics that all point towards one key emotional driver—the need for companionship, be it in human or furry form.

And as pets start being viewed as cherished members of the family, the demand for premium pet food, specialised healthcare, and even luxury accessories surges. This has spurred numerous brands to develop innovative products to continually cater to this demand.

Image source: Shutterstock

India is also witnessing the steep rise of pet care startups which, along with a range of products, offer services such as pet sitting, telemedicine consultations, and pet pharmacies catering to busy pet parents. This ease of purchase fosters increased spending on pet care. But to truly unleash its potential, the industry must adapt to evolving consumer demands and embrace innovative solutions.

Premiumisation and personalisation

About 90% of pet parents in India are first-time pet parents and, inevitably, the key lies in hand-holding them through all the ups and downs of the pet parenting journey. Moreover, the availability of quality pet products is a problem, even in a lot of metros. With increasing disposable income and tectonic mindset shifts, the demand for premium pet products and services is ever increasing.

Pet parents are more and more willing to invest in high-quality food, accessories, and healthcare for their furry companions. This growing demand has led to the emergence of specialised pet stores, online platforms, and luxury pet spas and grooming centres catering to discerning pet parents.

E-commerce revolution 2.0

The pet care industry is thriving further on the 26% YoY growth in ecommerce order volumes. Online platforms provide pet parents with convenient access to a vast array of products–from food and grooming supplies to interactive toys and comfortable beds. The next phase will focus on hyper-convenience.

Imagine ordering usually out-of-stock products and life-saving medicines for your pet and getting them delivered in as less as 120 minutes! Startups have already piloted superfast delivery, and this can be a real game changer.

Image source: Shutterstock

Pet parents pressed for time will appreciate faster deliveries and subscription boxes for food, treats, and hygiene products. AI-powered recommendations will personalise the online shopping experience, ensuring informed choices based on a pet’s breed, age, and specific needs.

From pampering to practical support

Busy schedules and changing lifestyles are creating a demand for comprehensive pet services. Professional grooming services, from basic hygiene maintenance to breed-specific styles, will offer both convenience and expertise. Pet sitting and boarding facilities with daycare options will be a boon for working professionals who need reliable short- and long-term pet care solutions.

Technology is poised to elevate pet care experiences. Smart collars and harnesses that track activity levels, heart rate, and sleep patterns will empower pet parents to proactively manage their pet’s health.

Smart feeders and interactive toys will offer portion control, mental stimulation, and remote engagement, even when pet parents are away.

Image source: Shutterstock

AI-powered pet cameras with features such as night vision, motion detection, and two-way communication will provide real-time monitoring and allow for interaction with pets from afar.

Telemedicine consultations with qualified veterinarians will offer a convenient and cost-effective way to address minor illnesses or follow-up consultations.

Promoting responsible pet parenthood

Educational initiatives spreading awareness about proper pet care, nutrition, hygiene, and responsible breeding practices can be impactful, especially in collaboration with schools and community centres.

Encouraging spaying/neutering programmes and facilitating access to affordable vaccination for adopted pets go hand in hand with promoting responsible pet parenthood.

Fostering the emotional bond

Let’s not forget the core factor behind this burgeoning pet care industry in India—the profound emotional connection between pet parents and their beloved companions.

The bond between pets and their parents is a beautiful mix of love and companionship. Pets offer genuine, unconditional love, providing comfort and emotional solace to their parents. Pet parents see their furry friends not just as animals, but as cherished members of their families, bringing warmth and companionship into their lives.

This bond, however, is not without its challenges. Amidst the plethora of pet care products and services, there is a dearth of credible information and resources for pet parents, leaving them to navigate the journey of pet parenthood on their own, often feeling overwhelmed and under-informed.

Awareness initiatives are crucial in filling this gap, empowering pet parents with the knowledge and support they need to provide the best possible care for their beloved pets.

As we strive to unlock the next phase of pet care in India, let us not forget the profound emotional connection at its core and the need to nurture it with understanding, empathy, and a wealth of reliable resources.

In essence, the future of pet care in India is a collaborative one. By embracing innovation, prioritising responsible pet parenthood, and making pet care personalised and accessible, the industry can flourish alongside the deepening bond between humans and their cherished furbabies.

The future promises not just economic growth but also a world where every pet can thrive and live their happiest, healthiest and longest life.

The author is the co-founder of Supertails, a pet care startup.