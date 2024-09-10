Apple unveils AI-powered iPhone 16 series and more at Glowtime event

Every year, Apple turns heads with its latest tech, but this time, it has upped the game. The new iPhones are designed around Apple Intelligence—the company’s very own brand of artificial intelligence (AI)—that’s set to change how users interact with their devices.

As per tradition, Apple CEO Tim Cook teased the upcoming event on X (formerly Twitter) with a post that read, “Apple Park is glowing!”—a nod to the highly anticipated ‘It’s Glowtime’ event.

At this year’s launch event, the tech giant unveiled its top smartphone offerings: the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Alongside these flagship models, Apple also introduced the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. In wearables, Apple launched the Watch Series 10. Plus, an updated AirPods 4 with USB‐C charging capabilities.

Several Apple Intelligence features first showcased in June will make their debut later this year.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

The new iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are making a bold statement with bigger displays—6.3 inches and 6.9 inches. Equipped with Apple Intelligence, these models flaunt Super Retina XDR displays featuring Always-On and ProMotion tech.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are powered by the all-new A18 Pro chip, with Apple Intelligence. Built with 3-nanometer tech, the chip’s revamped architecture features smaller, faster transistors and a powerful 16-core Neural Engine. With a 17% boost in system memory bandwidth, tasks like Writing Tools and Image Playground can run smoother and faster. The 6-core GPU, now 20% faster, benefits from this extra bandwidth too. Plus, the new 6-core CPU—with two performance and four efficiency cores—delivers 15% more speed while using 20% less power than before.

The revamped camera system on the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max brings a 48MP Fusion camera with a faster, more efficient quad-pixel sensor and the Apple Camera Interface. This setup enables 4K120 fps video recording in Dolby Vision, with the quad-pixel sensor reading data twice as fast. The 48MP Ultra Wide camera also features a quad-pixel sensor with autofocus, capturing 48MP ProRAW and HEIF images. Both models now boast a powerful 5x Telephoto camera, and for the first time, users can capture immersive spatial photos along with videos.

The new Camera Control transforms the camera system with an intuitive new interface that streamlines photography and video recording. It features a tactile switch, a high-precision force sensor, and a capacitive touch panel for effortless operation. Users can preview their shot, adjust zoom, exposure, and depth of field with a swipe. Later this year, Camera Control will add a two-stage shutter for precise focus and exposure locking. It will also offer visual intelligence, letting users quickly gather info on restaurants, add events to calendars, identify dog breeds, and more.

The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will be available in four finishes—black titanium, natural titanium, white titanium, and desert titanium. Storage options range from 128GB to 1TB. Pricing starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the iPhone 16 Pro and Rs 1,44,900 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Pre-orders kick off on September 13, with the devices hitting stores on September 20.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

Alongside the Pro models, Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, both boasting Super Retina XDR OLED displays in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes. Apple has re-engineered the internal design to fit a larger battery and improve heat dissipation.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are powered by the A18 chip, built on advanced second-generation 3-nanometer technology. With an upgraded 16-core Neural Engine, it runs machine learning models up to twice as fast as the A16 Bionic. The 6-core CPU delivers a 30% speed boost and uses 30% less power than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the 5-core GPU is up to 40% faster and 35% more efficient, making it perfect for handling AAA games and powering Apple Intelligence.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in five colours: black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine. Credit: Apple Inc.

The new camera system on the devices includes a 48MP Fusion camera that offers a 2x optical-quality Telephoto zoom. The upgraded 12MP Ultra Wide camera, now with autofocus, excels in macro photography and captures up to 2.6x more light for richer images. Plus, both models now support spatial photos and come with the new Camera Control feature found in the Pro models.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will come in five colours: ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black. Available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, the iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 16 Plus begins at Rs 89,900. Pre-orders open on September 13, with the devices hitting shelves on September 20.

Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 is the slimmest model ever, boasting a sleek design that’s nearly 10% thinner than the last three generations. It features the largest of any Apple Watch, offering up to 30% more active screen area compared to Series 4 to 6, and 9% more than Series 7 to 9. Plus, it keeps an 18-hour battery life.

It introduces a wide-angle OLED display that optimises each pixel to emit more light from wider angles. This makes the screen up to 40% brighter than Series 9 when viewed from the side. The new display is also more power-efficient, allowing for a faster refresh rate even in always-on mode.

Available in both aluminium and titanium, Apple Watch Series 10 comes in an array of colours and finishes. Credit: Apple Inc.

The new S10 SiP (System in Package) and 4-core Neural Engine power a range of smart features on the Apple Watch Series 10. These include the handy double-tap gesture, on-device Siri, dictation, and automatic workout detection. Users also benefit from critical safety features like Crash Detection and Fall Detection, as well as enhancements such as the updated Smart Stack, a redesigned Photos face, and the new Translate app.

The device also includes new sleep apnea notifications, faster charging, and advanced water depth and temperature sensing. It brings enhanced health and fitness insights, powered by the latest watchOS 11.

The Apple Watch Series 10 comes in both aluminium and titanium, featuring a range of colours and finishes. The new jet-black polished aluminium option offers a sleek look, while the titanium cases—available in natural, gold, and slate—boast a refined, jewellery-like shine. The Series 10 starts at Rs 46,900, with pre-orders open now and availability from September 20.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 now comes in a black titanium finish. Credit: Apple Inc.

Apple also unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is now available in a new black titanium finish.

AirPods 4

The latest AirPods 4 bring an open-ear design and come in two versions: the standard AirPods 4 and the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

AirPods 4 come with a fresh acoustic architecture with a low-distortion driver and high dynamic range amplifier, plus Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. Powered by the H2 chip, they deliver smart audio features like Voice Isolation and enhanced Siri interactions. For added convenience, the new force sensor on the stem lets you control media playback, mute calls, and end conversations with just a quick press.

AirPods 4 bring ANC to an open-ear design and introduce Transparency mode, Adaptive Audio, and Conversation Awareness. Credit: Apple Inc.

With upgraded microphones, a powerful H2 chip, and cutting-edge computational audio, the AirPods 4 effectively minimise distractions like aeroplane noise and city traffic. Plus, they offer smart features like Transparency mode to keep users aware of their surroundings, Adaptive Audio that adjusts ANC and Transparency based on their environment, and Conversation Awareness, which lowers the volume when you start chatting with someone nearby.

The new AirPods 4 charging case now features USB-C charging and is over 10% smaller than the previous model. If users opt for the AirPods 4 with ANC, they can also charge it with an Apple Watch charger or any Qi-certified charger.

AirPods 4 are available for pre-order now, with in-store availability starting September 20. The AirPods 4 are priced at Rs 12,900, while the AirPods 4 with ANC are set at Rs 17,900.

AirPods Max come in five new colors, including starlight, orange, purple, blue, and midnight. Credit: Apple Inc.

In addition to AirPods 4, Apple’s AirPods Max now come in five new colours—midnight, starlight, blue, orange, and purple—offering finishes that complement other Apple products like Mac and iPad. Plus, they have been updated with USB-C charging capabilities.

Later this year, AirPods Pro 2 will unveil a comprehensive hearing health experience, featuring active loud sound reduction, a scientifically validated Hearing Test, and a clinical-grade Hearing Aid function.