Caspian Impact Investments (Caspian Debt) and BlackSoil Capital, two prominent Indian Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), have announced their merger through a share swap.

Approved by both companies' Boards of Directors, this strategic move will create a combined entity under the BlackSoil name.

Post-merger, BlackSoil will have Assets Under Management (AUM) exceeding Rs 2,000 crore and will leverage the combined expertise of both companies, which have collectively financed over Rs 10,000 Crore across more than 450 startups, MSMEs, and companies.

"We are profoundly optimistic about the myriad opportunities this merger presents for our esteemed clients, best-in-class lenders, dedicated employees and valued shareholders," Ankur Bansal, Managing Director and Co-Founder of BlackSoil Capital said in a release.

The merger is expected to enhance market presence, operational efficiency, and competitive edge in the alternative credit segment.

"Synergising our core competencies, across diversified asset classes, Caspian and BlackSoil will continue to catalyse innovation and growth and will be market leaders in providing creative credit solutions to high-growth companies and entrepreneurs. We are confident that the combined entity will set new benchmarks of excellence and impact within the alternate credit segment," Avishek Gupta, Managing Director & CEO of Caspian Debt said in a statement.

The merger is advised by Haitong Securities India Pvt. Ltd. for BlackSoil Capital and BOB Capital Markets Ltd. for Caspian Debt.