Swiggy Instamart launches 24x7 free delivery in Delhi-NCR

﻿Swiggy﻿’s quick commerce arm Swiggy Instamart on Monday announced its launch of 24x7 free delivery service in Delhi-NCR as it looks to tap on the festive sales surge.

This comes as the company witnessed a steady and growing demand for essentials due to last minute preparations, especially after shops close during late hours.

“Swiggy Instamart's order analysis reveals that late-night orders for indulgences like chips, bhujia, and ice creams, sexual wellness products, and pan corner essentials continue to come in between 11 PM to 6 AM,” the company said in a press release.

The company further plans to evaluate expansion of the service to other major cities depending on consumer demand and operational feasibility.

Swiggy plans to raise Rs 10,000 crore from the market, giving exits to some big investors like Prosus and Elevation Capital, among others. It filed for its IPO last week for a fresh issue of Rs 3,750 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 18.52 crore shares from selling stockholders.

It plans to use the fresh issue proceeds for investments in its material subsidiary, Scootsy, as well as for repaying the company‘s debt. It also plans to use the funds for expanding its dark store network, and investments in technology and brand-building initiatives.