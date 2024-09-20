Historic Spacewalk: Private Mission Redefines Human Exploration

In a breathtaking leap for humanity, Jared Isaacman, a billionaire businessman and space enthusiast, made history as the first private citizen to perform a spacewalk as part of SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission. His journey, which took place on September 12, 2024, marks a new chapter in space exploration, as it shifts away from government astronauts and into the realm of privately funded spaceflight.

Isaacman’s journey began aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, launched by a Falcon 9 rocket. Not only did the mission set a record by reaching an altitude of 870 miles—making it the highest orbit since the Apollo missions—but it also showcased the limits of commercial space travel. For reference, this altitude is nearly three and a half times higher than the International Space Station’s orbit, putting the crew in greater exposure to cosmic radiation and space debris.

The Thrill of the Spacewalk

The highlight of the mission, and what set it apart, was Isaacman’s spacewalk—a first for any private individual. Stepping out of the Dragon capsule and gazing upon Earth, Isaacman was struck by the surreal beauty of the planet. “From here, Earth sure looks like a perfect world,” he remarked, a poetic encapsulation of the awe space explorers often feel when seeing Earth from the void​.

The spacewalk itself wasn’t just for show. It was a critical test of SpaceX’s new Extravehicular Activity (EVA) suits, which are designed to improve mobility, comfort, and safety during spacewalks. These suits, which could one day be used on missions to the Moon or Mars, feature flexible joints, temperature controls, and sleek black-and-white designs. The EVA tests are essential as SpaceX gears up for more ambitious missions beyond Earth’s orbit​.

What’s Next for Space Tourism?

Isaacman’s journey symbolises the dawn of commercial spaceflight, a future where more citizens may one day venture into space. While this mission was conducted by a highly trained crew, Isaacman’s status as a private citizen marks a new frontier. Space tourism is no longer a dream; it's evolving into reality, with companies like SpaceX pushing the boundaries.

For aspiring space tourists, this breakthrough offers a glimpse into what the future might hold. However, it's important to remember the risks. Spacewalks, even for seasoned astronauts, are perilous endeavors. Nearly 20% of the over 475 spacewalks conducted so far have experienced problems, highlighting the dangers of space exposure​.

Paving the Way for the Future

The Polaris Dawn mission is just the beginning of Isaacman’s grand vision. This was the first of three planned missions, each designed to test new technologies and help humanity travel deeper into space. The crew's experiments aboard the spacecraft included testing a laser communication system for Starlink satellites and studying the effects of cosmic radiation on the human body—crucial data for long-term space travel​.