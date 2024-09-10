Nestasia raises $8.35M for expansion from Susquehanna Asia, Stellaris

Home decor and lifestyle brand Nestasia raised $8.35 million in a fresh funding round from Susquehanna Asia VC, Stellaris Venture Partners, and angel investors.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said the funding will support its expansion into offline retail, new product categories, brand building, and hiring efforts.

Founded in 2019 by Aditi Murarka Agrawal and Anurag Agrawal, Nestasia offers a curated range of home decor and lifestyle products across six categories, including kitchenware, drinkware, cookware, and appliances. It operates seven exclusive stores across six cities, with plans to open 30 stores by the end of 2025.

The company aims to boost sales for the upcoming festive season through new initiatives, frequent product launches, and efforts across online and offline channels.

“We are proud to have partnered with Nestasia in its early days and been a part of their journey over the past 3 years. The founders have consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of consumer needs and market trends. Their unique strategy of offering fresh assortments weekly has created a strong brand pull among consumers. Our continued investment in the company reaffirms our excitement in the space and our confidence in the future growth of the business," said Rahul Chowdhri, Partner, Stellaris Venture Partners.

Previously, Nestasia had raised $4 million in a Series A round led by Stellaris Venture Partners, with participation from Varun Alagh (MamaEarth), Sahil Barua (Delhivery), Anuj Srivastava and Ramakant Sharma (Livspace), and Dilip Khandelwal (Deutsche India).