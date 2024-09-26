OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, other top execs quit

ChatGPT maker OpenAI’s CTO Mira Murati has stepped down after a tenure of six-and-a-half years.

CEO Sam Altman announced this in an open letter on X.

“Mira has been instrumental to OpenAI’s progress and growth the last 6.5 years; she has been a hugely significant factor in our development from an unknown research lab to an important company,” read Altman’s post.

Altman added that research chief Bob McGrew and research vice president Barret Zoph are also leaving the company.

Murati wrote in an internal memo to the company that she’s stepping away to create the time and space to do her own "exploration".

“For now, my primary focus is doing everything in my power to ensure a smooth transition, maintaining the momentum we've built,” Murati said.

Mark Chen has been promoted as the new VP of research and he will lead the research department along with Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki.

“Mark is going to be our new SVP of research and will now lead the research org in partnership with Jakub as Chief Scientist. This has been our long-term succession plan for Bob someday; although it’s happening sooner than we thought, I couldn’t be more excited that Mark is stepping into the role,” said Altman.

Josh Achiam, a research scientist, is also going to take on a new role as the head of mission alignment.

(Image: Mira Murati's X account)