Optimistic Capital launches Rs 200 Cr fund targeting microbreweries

Optimistic Capital, an investment firm established by alumni of ISB, has launched a fund focused on microbreweries worth Rs 200 crore. The newly launched fund will allow investors to engage with the growing microbrewery sector in India, targeting major markets such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.

The Bengaluru-based venture capital firm has introduced the fund to capitalise on the profitability of microbreweries and the growing craft beer market.

Estimates reveal that at the current growth rate, India is projected to exceed 1,000 microbreweries by 2030, representing a threefold increase from 2024.

For instance, Bengaluru is home to over 80 microbreweries, most of which report profit margins exceeding 20%. Moreover, global alcohol conglomerates are actively investing in and nurturing local microbreweries across India.

“The microbrewery sector in India is witnessing revolutionary growth on the back of rising consumer demand for craft beers and experiential dining. With more Tier I and Tier II cities seeing this consumption shift, our fund is well poised to leverage this growth opportunity,” said Jeff Jose, General Partner, Optimistic Capital.

Furthermore, the state government has also extended operational hours for food and beverage outlets in the Bengaluru to 1:00 am and streamlined licensing regulations. Additionally, the minimum space requirement for microbreweries has been reduced from 10,000 square feet to 6,500 square feet, facilitating greater entry into the microbrewery space.

“Microbreweries are unique from restaurants, bars, pubs, and lounges in offering an inclusive environment that appeals to all generations of people, irrespective of their age or socio-economic background. The expansive space requirements for beer production, along with the flexibility to modify cuisine and craft beers periodically to suit guests' changing preferences, ensures the longevity of the microbrewery model versus other traditional F&B formats,” said Karthik Chandrasekaran, General Partner, Optimistic Capital.

The fund is currently supported by four partners from the Indian School of Business and INSEAD, including Karthik Chandrasekaran, Jeff Jose, Varun Krishnan, and Edwin Daniel.

Chandrasekaran is the Co-founder of URU Brewpark and Bengaluru's first 'Brewery in a Park’, whereas Jose previously led Sales and Marketing for Kellogg Company in Africa.

Krishnan has extensive experience in project management and corporate finance from Siemens, focusing on managing large microbreweries with a financial strategy. Lastly, Daniel, who led revenue at Branch International, has a track record of successful exit and turnaround experiences at Myra (acquired by Medlife) and Branch.