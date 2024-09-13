Zomato's train delivery service available at over 100 stations

Zomato now delivers food directly to train coaches at over 100 railway stations, Co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal shared in a post on LinkedIn and X.

“We’ve already served 10 lakh orders on trains,” he added. The foodtech player, in partnership with IRCTC began delivering orders to train coaches in April this year.

The features provided include timely delivery, live train tracking meal planning, free cancellations and an option to choose from over 500 restaurants.

Update: @zomato now delivers food directly to your train coach at over 100 railway stations, thanks to our partnership with @IRCTCofficial. We’ve already served 10 lakh orders on trains. Try it on your next journey! pic.twitter.com/gyvawgfLSZ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) September 13, 2024

According to Zomato’s policies, users need to provide a valid PNR number through Zomato's platform to place orders, and it charges station convenience fees (exclusive of taxes) from customers for the facilitation of deliveries to the seat or berth of the train.

Earlier this week, Zomato also introduced a new point-of-sale (POS) developer platform designed to simplify and speed up integration for POS partners.

The company also recently launched Zomato for Enterprise (ZFE), for corporates to offer seamless bookings through business accounts.

With this feature, the orders which are placed by corporate employees need to be reimbursed by the company. Through this feature, employees can directly bill their businesses to corporates without paying.