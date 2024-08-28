Zomato launches corporate offering through Zomato for Enterprise

Zomato has launched Zomato for Enterprise (ZFE) for corporates to offer seamless bookings through business accounts, shared Co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal through a post on X.

“Over 100 top companies are already using ZFE. We are grateful for their feedback, which has helped shape this initiative.” read the post.

Excited to introduce Zomato for Enterprise (ZFE), a platform designed for companies to solve food expense management.



A lot of Zomato orders placed by corporate employees are business-related and need to be reimbursed by the company. The reimbursement process is cumbersome and… pic.twitter.com/6WU8gt9fVH — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 28, 2024

These orders which are placed by corporate employees need to be reimbursed by the company. Through this feature, employees can directly bill their businesses to corporates without paying.

On the enterprise side, it allows companies to add employees, set budgets, and define ordering rules.

A week ago, Zomato launched an order scheduling feature on its app to increase value offerings in the ecosystem. The feature is live for orders above Rs 1,000 at around 13,000 restaurants across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Jaipur. Users can now place orders up to two days in advance.

The food tech giant has also looked at trimming fat, it shut down its intercity food delivery service Legends citing challenges in finding a suitable product market. Before that, it also discontinued its hyperlocal delivery service Xtreme, which enables merchants to send and receive small parcels.

Zomato is also focusing on live events segments with 'District'. It acquired Paytm’s entertainment ticketing business for Rs 2,048 crore and has launched a ticket reselling feature on the platform as it looks to tap on synergies with cross-integration from its quick commerce and food delivery segments.