Is AI legal tech a recipe for disaster?; Nutrabay combats counterfeit products

Now India can become an exporter of AI.

At the NVIDIA AI Summit in Mumbai, Founder and CEO Jensen Huang and Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, explored the possibility of India not only building AI solutions for its domestic market but also exporting them to other emerging markets.

Both companies will collaborate to build AI infrastructure in India.

NVIDIA also released a small language model for Hindi, used by Tech Mahindra to develop the Indus 2.0 AI model focused on Hindi and its dialects. Tech Mahindra is expanding its partnership with the AI chipmaker by establishing a centre of excellence powered by NVIDIA to drive advancements in sovereign LLM frameworks, agentic AI, and physical AI.

From one billionaire to another, Elon Musk congratulated his team after SpaceX broke its own record by successfully launching 100 Falcon 9 missions.

While Musk’s work style and views may incite intense reactions from some, an Indian-origin entrepreneur thinks the billionaire’s no-nonsense attitude is necessary for running a company the size of Tesla. In an Instagram post, Saiman Shetty, who joined the company when it was called Tesla Motors, said Musk’s emails were usually direct and to the point.

“Most of the time, and especially when you’re the boss, you need to cut through the nonsense and talk openly. It reduces any chances of miscommunication, secrets and disrespect.”

Well, sometimes, you need to cut through the clutter.

Exercising caution with AI legal tech

Nutrabay combats counterfeit products

Navigating menopause with Miyara Health

In-depth

While AI is making waves in medicine, research, and automating workflows, the legal sector has remained relatively untouched. It is perhaps due to the demand for accuracy and a sharp eye for nuance, something AI hasn't yet mastered.

But can AI assist legal professionals and agencies in enhancing their systems—without compromising on accuracy and ethical standards?

Ask, but verify:

While concerns remain about potential pitfalls, there's a growing consensus that AI, when used responsibly and under proper oversight, can be a valuable asset to legal professionals.

The Supreme Court of India has acknowledged AI’s role in enhancing legal processes. Recently, the apex court confirmed that AI is used to translate judicial documents, enhance legal research, and automate related activities.

In 2021, global investments in legal tech startups soared past $1 billion—the highest annual total the sector has ever seen. In India, significant funding activity in legal tech began primarily around 2013, according to a report by IIMA Ventures.

Funding Alert

Startup: OLOID

Amount: $6M

Round: Series A1

Startup: NG Earsafe

Amount: Rs 1.06 Cr

Round: Seed

Startup

Shreyans Jain, Divay Jain, and Sharad Jain founded Nutrabay, a D2C brand for sports nutrition and wellness products, to tackle the growing number of counterfeit products and the lack of quality supplements in India.

The Delhi startup offers curated, scientifically-backed nutritional supplements across sports nutrition; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; and health food and drinks.

Benefits:

The company’s website operates as a marketplace and sells third-party nutrition products, along with its private labels. The platform has over 4,000 SKUs, featuring over 150 brands, including its private label.

According to the founders, Nutrabay’s products are considered affordable due to its strategic pricing model. It has an average order value of Rs 2,000.

The company, supported by a team of 150 members, generated an ARR of Rs 100 crore in FY24.

Women entrepreneurs

In 2019, as part of an entrepreneur’s course, Gayatri Muthukrishnan and Sanjana Rao surveyed women in their late 30s and 40s to understand their needs better. While pregnancy and fertility had a wealth of resources, menopause remained largely unaddressed.

As women past the childbearing years, they felt deeply connected to this problem. Women didn’t know what to expect as they entered this next stage of life, and the conversation around menopause was mostly absent. To promote women’s mid-life health, menopause, and healthy ageing, they founded Miyara Health in 2022.

Educating:

The heart of Miyara’s product offering is a digital companion for menopause, including an AI chatbot to provide awareness, a personalised health assessment based on the woman’s symptoms, and short, easily executable self-paced programmes for symptom management.

Its B2B model provides corporates with a package of awareness sessions, expert-driven symptom management workshops, and a digital companion. It also partners with healthcare professionals to offer digital programmes to assist women along with any prescriptions given to them.

Miyara Health is bootstrapped and is currently raising a pre-seed round.

News & updates

Cut: Swiggy is internally aiming for a company valuation of $12.5-13.5 billion for its upcoming IPO, cutting its target by 10-16% due to market volatility. It was earlier targeting a $15 billion valuation for its $1.4-billion November IPO, India’s second-biggest stock offering this year, behind Hyundai India.

Resign: Disney's Hotstar India head Sajith Sivanandan has resigned as business integration gathers pace after the company's $8.5 billion merger with Reliance's media assets. The news comes days after an internal decision to allow all live sporting events of the merged entity, including the IPL, to be streamed on Disney's Hotstar app.

Features: iPhone users with iOS 18 and later can now replace the flashlight or native camera lock screen shortcut with the Snapchat camera. Once a picture is taken or video is recorded with the shortcut, users will have to unlock their phone before sharing.

When did NVIDIA sell its first million chips?

Answer: 1997. The company’s second product, RIVA 128, sold a million chips within four months of release.

