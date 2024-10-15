Blinkit launches easy returns and exchanges

Zomato’s quick commerce arm Blinkit on Tuesday said it added returns and exchanges service to its features, as the platform adds categories beyond daily groceries.

“This solves a crucial problem of size anxiety for categories like clothing and footwear,” said Blinkit Founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa in a post on X.

Introducing Easy Returns on Blinkit!



Customers can initiate a return/ exchange in case of a size or fit issue with the delivered product. This solves a crucial problem of size anxiety for categories like clothing and footwear.



The cool part - return or exchange will happen… pic.twitter.com/iWUcoPaOLj — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) October 15, 2024

Blinkit, which competes with Swiggy’s Instamart and Zepto in the quick commerce race, also said that the returns will happen within 10 minutes of raising a request.

The company has been testing the feature in Delhi-NCR for the past couple of weeks and has now expanded it to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, it said in a statement, adding that it plans to add more cities soon.

Also Read Zomato's Q1 profit skyrockets to Rs 253 Cr as Blinkit growth more than doubles

To keep up with stiff competition, quick commerce platforms are ramping up their lifestyle offerings by adding accessories, footwear, apparel, and even ethnic wear categories on their platforms to increase average order values.

Its peer, Zepto, had also initiated a return and exchanges feature on its platform, through its in-house fleet and third-party logistics players, a person familiar with the matter had told YourStory.

The development comes as the quick commerce race heats up with new entrants, including Flipkart Minutes and incumbents, looking to increase penetration and pin codes.