Berrylush partners with GoKwik to double revenue by FY25

Women’s fashion brand Berrylush on Tuesday said it has partnered with ecommerce enablement platform GoKwik to help the direct-to-consumer (D2C) company double its order volume and revenue by 2025.

The partnership will leverage GoKwik’s 120 million shopper network to expand Berrylush's online presence across deeper Indian regions and accelerate growth, Berrylush said in a statement.

With its tech infrastructure and data science-backed intelligence, Berrylush aims to boost cash-on-delivery (COD) gross merchandise value (GMV) while reducing returns before delivery.

After adding GoKwik's solution to its website, Berrylush now plans to integrate it into its mobile app. It aims to reduce drop-offs by 20% and return-to-origin (RTO) rates by 50%.

“With GoKwik’s innovative solutions, we are already witnessing positive shifts. In just 15 days, we have seen significant progress toward achieving our objectives, and we anticipate a substantial reduction in drop-offs and RTO rates,” said Alok Paul, Co-founder and COO of Berrylush, in the statement.

The bootstrapped company expects to post a 7% EBITDA profit this year along with Rs 100 crore in revenue. It's also looking to raise funds to scale its operations.

GoKwik, which hosts over 1,000 brands on its network, including Lenskart, Neemans, Man Matters, and Shoppers Stop, is now looking at a global expansion. It recently acquired the Shopify app Return Prime to manage returns for ecommerce brands.